How Dubai leaders are beating burnout in 2026: 15 ways

2026 is here, and if last year felt like a non-stop hamster wheel, it’s time to hit pause—without hitting the panic button. In a world where “hustle harder” is practically a lifestyle, burnout is practically lurking around every corner. But don’t worry, Dubai’s trailblazing leaders, coaches, and wellness experts have been there, done that, and learned a few things the hard way. From micro-sleeps to dog-friendly stress relief, this isn’t about overhauling your life—it’s about making small, smart moves that keep your energy high, your mind sharp, and your sanity intact.