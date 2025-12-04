What if happiness was here all along?

Happiness is not a destination - it is the way we choose to live each day
When was the last time you paused to ask yourself if you are truly happy and if you carry that happiness within? Have you reflected deeply on what happiness really means, knowing that it is far more complex than we often imagine?
If I were asked what makes me happy, it would be a mix of things: the joy of great music, the laughter of my grandkids as they run and play, the gentle companionship of talking to my cat, the mischievous thrill of playfully teasing my wife and daughters, savoring a rich, delicious meal, and feeling a profound sense of well-being by God’s grace.
Happiness is not a fixed destination but a way of living — practicing awareness, presence, and appreciation, even amidst life’s messy moments. Philosophers remind us that joy is rarely found in achieving more, but in inhabiting the present and noticing the small, beautiful details that surround us.
Children experience happiness in its purest form: the thrill of a small gift, the delight of a tasty snack, or the sheer joy of running and playing with friends, while teenagers shift toward social experiences such as a lively party or a movie with friends, a school picnic under the sun, a sleepover filled with laughter, or the fluttering excitement of first attraction.
In adulthood, happiness transforms again, encompassing milestones like a fulfilling job, a promotion, marriage, children, grandchildren, or buying a home. Alongside these achievements, satisfaction, gratitude, and inner peace become increasingly vital, and the more we cultivate gratitude, the more our joy deepens in proportion to our awareness of life’s blessings.
Humans are relentless in their pursuit of more, constantly chasing future goals and comparing themselves to what they do not yet possess. In doing so, we often overlook the profound happiness that already exists in the present, quietly waiting for us to notice it.
Step back and look at the world: countries like Finland top happiness lists due to strong social support, trust, work-life balance, and connection with nature, while the UAE offers vibrant experiences, opportunities, and a strong sense of community. Still, happiness remains intensely personal; what brings joy to one may not resonate with another, underscoring the importance of discovering what truly speaks to us.
Social media often presents an illusion of constant happiness, with smiling faces on holidays or at parties, but appearances rarely capture reality. Happiness also resides in the mind, and mental health plays a crucial role. Practices such as gratitude, awareness, and presence can foster contentment, yet conditions like depression can make even simple pleasures difficult to feel, showing that happiness is complex and may require care beyond our daily routines.
Ultimately, happiness is about appreciating what we have, noticing small blessings, and choosing to see the good in our lives. Even a warm meal, a kind word, or a quiet moment of reflection can spark profound joy. Happiness is a choice: finding joy in ordinary moments, embracing the present, and letting go of worries and greed, with supportive people and inspiring environments helping sustain contentment.
Pause to ask yourself: What makes you happy? Think of something that lifts your spirit effortlessly, then ask: why does it bring you joy?
The answer often reveals our likes , dislikes , values, needs, and true selves. Perhaps the most meaningful question isn’t whether we can always be happy, but whether we are willing to recognise and embrace the happiness, contentment, and peace that already exist within us, even amidst life’s challenges.
Today, take a moment to notice one small thing that brings you joy—it might just be the start of realising that happiness has been here all along.
Michael Guzder is Senior Vice-President of Education at GEMS and a former Principal
