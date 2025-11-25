Vilnius: A city where everything feels close and effortless

Safety is one of Vilnius’s quiet luxuries. Streets are clean and secure at all hours, public transport is reliable, and the city has a reputation for being among the safest in Europe. English is widely spoken, especially among younger people, hotel staff, and service providers, which makes communication natural and stress-free. Whether you’re asking for directions, booking a restaurant, or joining a guided tour, you’ll find that warmth and helpfulness come easily to the locals. For families or solo travellers, this sense of comfort defines the experience of visiting Vilnius.