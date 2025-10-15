5 million visitors: UAE Pavilion is Expo 2025 Osaka’s most visited

Pavilion receives BIE Bronze Award for Architecture and Landscape
The UAE Pavilion has emerged as the most visited country pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, attracting more than 5 million visitors.
A social media post noted that the milestone footfall reflects the pavilion’s strong resonance with audiences from Japan and around the world. Since opening on April 13, it welcomed 4.93 million in-person visitors, alongside more than 113,000 unique website visitors and 17,000 through Expo’s virtual platform.
The six-month journey concluded with a closing celebration honouring the pavilion’s staff, Emirati and Japanese Youth Ambassadors, and official partners: ADNOC, PureHealth, Space42, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.
Reflecting on the pavilion’s journey, Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said the space was more than an exhibition.
“The warmth of our Youth Ambassadors carried it, the commitment of our staff, and the support of our partners. To every visitor who joined us, thank you for being part of this journey. The spirit of connection and dialogue we have experienced here will guide us well beyond Osaka, as we continue working towards a future where all life can thrive.”
The pavilion brought its theme ‘Earth to Ether’ to life, with architecture and experiences inspired by the date palm tree. Visitors explored stories of space exploration, healthcare innovation, sustainable technologies, and living culture – each showing how the UAE’s heritage continues to inspire progress.
The pavilion also received the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Bronze Award for Architecture and Landscape in the Self-Built Pavilions – Type A category, placing it among the top three large pavilions at the Expo. The recognition underscores the pavilion’s distinctive design and craftsmanship, and celebrates the creativity, collaboration, and innovation that defined the UAE’s participation.
Located in the Empowering Lives Zone, near the Japan Pavilion, it formed part of Expo 2025 Osaka’s wider theme, ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’. Over six months, the pavilion hosted forums, cultural showcases, and youth-led initiatives, welcoming dignitaries and delegations from the UAE and across the world. A highlight was UAE Day on September 19, attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
From its first participation in Expo 1970 Osaka, through hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, to its return in 2025, the UAE has consistently used Expos as platforms for collaboration, dialogue, and shared progress. The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka leaves a legacy of innovation, cultural exchange, and connection that will extend far beyond the Expo grounds.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox