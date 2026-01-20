Watch: Naomi Osaka makes a fashion statement at Australian Open

Enters arena wearing a wide-brimmed white hat, a veil, and carrying a white umbrella
Dubai: Naomi Osaka turned heads at the Australian Open on Tuesday with a striking entrance for her first-round match.
The 16th seed made a bold fashion statement as she walked onto Rod Laver Arena, wearing a wide-brimmed white hat, a veil, and carrying a white umbrella, perfectly complementing her frilly blue-and-white outfit.
She waved regally to the crowd and the four-time Grand Slam champion then folded up the umbrella and neatly put the hat and veil to the side.
A two-time Australian Open champion, Osaka was competing against world No. 65 Antonia Ruzic of Croatia in the final match of Day 3 on the tournament’s main show court at Melbourne Park.
As she made her way through the tunnel with her head bowed, the ensemble evoked the image of a geisha, infused with signature Osaka flair — including a butterfly motif, a nod to the famous moment when one landed on her face during the 2021 tournament.
The entrance drew praise from commentators. Former British No. 1 Laura Robson called it “a vibe” on TNT Sports, adding, “I love it — this is a moment.” Fellow former British star Tim Henman responded: “Wow, I am speechless. It’s pretty cool. Does it put pressure on your performance?”
Keeping the aesthetic intact, Osaka’s tennis bag was already waiting for her at the courtside bench.
Commentator Sam Smith likened the moment to a throwback to one of women’s tennis pioneers. “The first tennis and global female sports star was Suzanne Lenglen,” Smith said. “She had that huge bandana,” referencing the trailblazer who has a court named after her at Roland Garros.
