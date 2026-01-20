GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Naomi Osaka makes a fashion statement at Australian Open

Enters arena wearing a wide-brimmed white hat, a veil, and carrying a white umbrella

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Japan's Naomi Osaka arrives to face Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic during their women's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Naomi Osaka turned heads at the Australian Open on Tuesday with a striking entrance for her first-round match.

The 16th seed made a bold fashion statement as she walked onto Rod Laver Arena, wearing a wide-brimmed white hat, a veil, and carrying a white umbrella, perfectly complementing her frilly blue-and-white outfit.

She waved regally to the crowd and the four-time Grand Slam champion then folded up the umbrella and neatly put the hat and veil to the side.

A two-time Australian Open champion, Osaka was competing against world No. 65 Antonia Ruzic of Croatia in the final match of Day 3 on the tournament’s main show court at Melbourne Park.

As she made her way through the tunnel with her head bowed, the ensemble evoked the image of a geisha, infused with signature Osaka flair — including a butterfly motif, a nod to the famous moment when one landed on her face during the 2021 tournament.

The entrance drew praise from commentators. Former British No. 1 Laura Robson called it “a vibe” on TNT Sports, adding, “I love it — this is a moment.” Fellow former British star Tim Henman responded: “Wow, I am speechless. It’s pretty cool. Does it put pressure on your performance?”

Keeping the aesthetic intact, Osaka’s tennis bag was already waiting for her at the courtside bench.

Commentator Sam Smith likened the moment to a throwback to one of women’s tennis pioneers. “The first tennis and global female sports star was Suzanne Lenglen,” Smith said. “She had that huge bandana,” referencing the trailblazer who has a court named after her at Roland Garros.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
