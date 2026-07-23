Among the headline competitors is Japan's Ichi, winner of the prestigious Emperor's Cup, the highest honour in professional sumo. He will be joined by fellow Japanese wrestler Hiroki, one of the sport's biggest active competitors, and Egypt's Ramy El-Gazar, an internationally recognised champion. Mongolia's Mendee, a former World Junior Sumo Champion and International Sumo Champion, also features in the line-up, alongside experienced wrestlers from Japan and Mongolia.