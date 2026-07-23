Top wrestlers from Japan, Mongolia and Egypt will compete in 36 bouts at Space42 Arena
Abu Dhabi is set to host the UAE's first international professional sumo event, giving fans a rare chance to watch one of Japan's oldest and most celebrated sports live.
The All-Star Sumo Competition will be held at Space42 Arena on September 26, featuring nine leading wrestlers from Japan, Mongolia and Egypt. The athletes will face off in 36 bouts, while spectators will also experience the centuries-old traditions that make sumo unique.
Among the headline competitors is Japan's Ichi, winner of the prestigious Emperor's Cup, the highest honour in professional sumo. He will be joined by fellow Japanese wrestler Hiroki, one of the sport's biggest active competitors, and Egypt's Ramy El-Gazar, an internationally recognised champion. Mongolia's Mendee, a former World Junior Sumo Champion and International Sumo Champion, also features in the line-up, alongside experienced wrestlers from Japan and Mongolia.
The event will include traditional ring-entry ceremonies and pre-match rituals that are an integral part of professional sumo.
"Sumo is rarely seen live outside Japan," said Mohamad Yehya, General Manager of Space42 Arena. "Watching it in person allows people to appreciate not only the power of the sport, but also its discipline, traditions and the respect shown before every contest."
The event is being organised in partnership with USA Sumo to ensure international competition standards are upheld while preserving the traditions and cultural heritage of the sport.