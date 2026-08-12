Power Slap returns to Abu Dhabi: When, where and how to get tickets

High-impact slap-fighting spectacle joins Abu Dhabi Showdown Week lineup
If you’re looking for something different to add to your October plans, Power Slap is heading back to Abu Dhabi for another live event.
Power Slap will take place on Friday, October 23, 2026, at Space42 Arena, bringing the competition back to the capital as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.
The event will see competitors go head-to-head in Power Slap’s distinctive format, where athletes compete in one-on-one slap-fighting matches.
The event is scheduled for Friday, October 23, giving fans a chance to watch the competition live in Abu Dhabi.
Power Slap is returning to the UAE capital as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which brings together a series of combat sports and entertainment events.
Power Slap will be held at Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The venue has become one of the city’s major destinations for live entertainment, hosting concerts, sporting events and other large-scale shows throughout the year.
Power Slap is a competitive slap-fighting sport in which two athletes face each other and take turns delivering open-handed strikes.
The matches are governed by specific rules, with competitors judged on factors including the impact of their strikes and their ability to withstand them.
The format has gained an international following since Power Slap was launched, with events now taking place in different cities around the world.
Tickets for the Abu Dhabi event are available through the official ticketing link shared by Ethara Live.
Fans can visit the Ethara website at ethara.com and select the event to access the ticketing information.
For those who cannot make it to the arena, Power Slap has also previously made events available to watch online, giving fans another way to follow the action.
When: Friday, October 23, 2026
Where: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: Available on Ticketmaster.ae