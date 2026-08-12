7 things to do midweek in the UAE: Dining deals, staycations and Lucky Ali concert tickets

The limited-edition menu comes in four forms, depending on how committed you're feeling: the classic Spice Bag Fries for a solid entry point, the Mega version for when sharing is optional, the Spice Bag Melt for anyone who needs a cheese pull in their life, and the Spice Bag Wrap for the handheld, on-the-go crowd. Every single one comes with gravy on the side, because the dunk is non-negotiable.