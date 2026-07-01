'Every dirham comes from hard work': How this Filipino expat turned personal struggles into community service

Every challenge in the UAE has shaped the person and leader she is today
Dubai: The first thing Girley Pineda remembers about arriving in Dubai isn't the skyline or the excitement of starting a new chapter. It's the tears.
On April 22, 2017, her birthday, the Filipino expatriate stepped off a plane believing she was beginning the journey that would change her family's future. But the reality of leaving everything familiar behind hit her all at once.
“I still remember crying as soon as the plane landed because it suddenly hit me that I was so far away from my family and would have to build a life on my own in a completely different country,” Pineda told Gulf News.
She has left the Philippines after six years in the hospitality industry, where she worked her way up to a managerial position. While grateful for her career, she felt she has reached a point where she was no longer growing professionally. Encouraged by her brother to explore opportunities in Dubai, she has decided to take the leap.
However, the UAE has taught her that experience alone was not enough.
After leaving the airport, Pineda has been taken to staff accommodation where eight people shared a single room.
“It was crowded, messy, and the weather was extremely hot. It was nothing like I had imagined but I kept reminding myself why I came here in the first place. I was doing it for my family,” recalled Pineda.
Like many overseas Filipino workers, she has also discovered that she would have to start her career from the beginning. Despite years of management experience back home, she has accepted a position as a hostess.
“I thought my management experience would help me continue my career at the same level, but the reality was very different.”
Adjusting to a multicultural workplace has not been easy either. Every day has meant learning to work with colleagues from different nationalities, personalities, and cultures, while adapting to a completely new way of life.
“I chose to treat it as an opportunity to prove myself all over again.”
Her persistence has paid off. Over the years, she has earned promotion after promotion, eventually becoming an outlet manager overseeing several restaurant branches across the Emirates. Today, she works as a restaurant manager, a position she has once prayed for.
Just as everything seemed to be falling into place, Pineda has faced one of the darkest moments of her life.
She became pregnant but has been diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy, a pregnancy that happens outside of the womb, requiring emergency treatment. The emotional pain has been compounded by a hospital bill of Dh34,000, a daunting expense while she was still sending money home to support her family.
“Thankfully, the hospital allowed me to pay in instalments, which helped me recover without losing hope. My journey has not been easy, but every challenge has shaped me into the person I am today,” exclaimed Pineda.
When asked what the UAE has taught her, Pineda has answered without hesitation.
“One of the biggest lessons I learned in the UAE is that money is not easy to earn. Every dirham comes from hard work and sacrifice,” described Pineda.
Living independently has taught her discipline. Starting over professionally has taught her humility. Working in one of the world's most diverse countries has made her more patient, adaptable, and understanding.
“The UAE taught me that success is not about the position you start with but about your willingness to learn, work hard, and never give up.”
She has also learned to save, avoid unnecessary spending, and be more financially responsible. More importantly, she has become mentally stronger.
“Whenever I face challenges or problems, I remind myself that every difficulty makes me stronger and more resilient.”
Those lessons have been put to the test again during the Covid-19 pandemic. Between 2020 and 2021, the restaurant where Pineda has worked temporarily closed. With her being suddenly unemployed, she has searched for another way to survive. She has started making and selling homemade Filipino favourites such as longganisa, a sweet or savoury sausage, and tapa, a cured beef.
The earnings have been modest but as she struggled to rebuild, she realised many others in the community were facing even greater hardship under challenging arrangements.
Although she has been dealing with financial uncertainty, Pineda started preparing and distributing free packed lunches to those in need.
“It was our small way of giving back and helping our community during a very difficult time. That experience taught me that no matter how hard life gets, there is always an opportunity to help others,” shared Pineda.
Today, Pineda has carried those lessons into the workplace. She believes leadership is more than meeting targets or managing operations.
In her current role, she has regularly initiated community projects whenever opportunities arise.
Recently, during periods of regional tension, she has made it a point to personally check on every member of her team to make sure they felt safe and supported. She has also helped organise initiatives that distribute free meals to frontline workers.
“I believe leadership is not only about managing people but also about serving the community,” stated Pineda.
Nearly a decade after arriving in the UAE, one memory has still stood out above the rest, receiving her first salary.
“The first thing I did was send money to my family. At that moment, I felt that all the sacrifices, the homesickness, and the struggles were worth it,” stated Pineda.
At present, her definition of success has changed. It is no longer measured only by promotions or job titles, but by resilience, compassion, and the ability to help others even during difficult times.
“There will be moments when you feel homesick, discouraged, or even think about giving up, but always remember why you started your journey. Believe in yourself, stay strong, and keep moving forward one step at a time.”
She has also expressed hope that people never lose sight of kindness.
"We all have our own struggles and even a small act of kindness can make a big difference in someone's life."
For Pineda, the journey that began with tears on her birthday has become something greater than a career success story. It is proof that resilience is built one challenge at a time, that every dirham earned carries a story of sacrifice, and that life's hardest moments can also become the reason someone else finds hope.