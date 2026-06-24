How this Filipino expat rebuilt life in the UAE with his last Dh50

A reminder of how quickly life changes, how resilience emerges from the hardest moments
Dubai: Every expatriate arrives in the UAE carrying some version of the same promise. A promise to parents growing older back home. To children whose school fees need to be paid. To a spouse waiting for a better future. Or simply to themselves, that the sacrifice of living far from family will one day be worth it.
For Bernie De Guzman, that promise has brought him to Dubai in 2014. It has been his first job outside the Philippines.
“My original plan was to stay for four years, work hard, save money, and help support my family back home,” De Guzman told Gulf News.
Like many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), he has arrived with optimism and a clear goal. He would persevere, send money home, and eventually return having built something better for those he loved. Life, however, had other plans.
For years, things have moved forward as expected. Then came the pandemic and businesses across the world have struggled to cope with the unprecedented disruption.
“It was a very difficult time because my company started restructuring, and unfortunately, I lost my job,” recalled De Guzman.
The loss has been more than financial. For many OFWs, employment has been closely tied to stability, identity, and the ability to continue supporting loved ones.
“There was uncertainty and worry about what would happen next.”
Questions many residents faced during that period have suddenly become personal. Should he stay? Should he return home? How would he start over? At one point, he has found himself with only Dh50 left.
De Guzman does not speak dramatically about those days. Instead, he talks about a decision.
Rather than dwell on what has happened, he chose to focus on the one thing he knew he could still offer, his cooking.
With his remaining Dh50, he has started a small home-based food business. There have been no guarantees. No investors. No certainty that it would work.
What he did have was experience, determination, and a handful of people who already believed in his abilities.
“I was very fortunate because some of my previous customers already knew my skills in cooking and one of them personally hired me as a chef. That became the turning point for me,” shared De Guzman.
The opportunity has given him enough encouragement to keep going. Together with his partner, he has continued building the home-based venture, relying on the passion that could carry him through a period when confidence was often difficult to find.
“I knew cooking was not just a skill for me, it was my passion.”
When De Guzman has been asked on what more than a decade in the UAE taught him, his answer goes beyond career achievements.
Professionally, he has highlighted that the Emirates helped him develop discipline, consistency, and confidence. Those lessons have remained part of how he works today.
Even while running a small food business, he still applies the standards he has learned throughout his career, particularly when it comes to food preparation, quality, and safety. But the deeper lessons have been personal.
Living away from home has taught him independence. Navigating setbacks has taught him resilience.
“The UAE helped me become stronger through every challenge I faced. It also gave me the chance to meet different people, learn from different cultures, and appreciate the value of service, dedication, and community,” described De Guzman.
Success has often been measured in promotions, salaries, or financial milestones. De Guzman's definition has become simpler over time. Part of what keeps him motivated has been the ability to share something meaningful with others.
He enjoys cooking for fellow Filipinos who miss the flavours of home. He also appreciates being able to introduce Filipino food and culture to people from different nationalities.
“It makes me proud to share our food and culture through what I do,” exclaimed De Guzman.
That same sense of connection has inspired him and his team to participate in food-sharing efforts for those facing difficult circumstances.
“We wanted to support those who were struggling and remind them that they are not alone. Helping the community does not always have to be something big. Even sharing food with sincerity and compassion can already make a difference.”
This month, De Guzman has reached a personal milestone when he opened his own small business, Lutong Bahay. For him, the moment has been less about entrepreneurship and more about perspective.
Years ago, he was an employee with a plan. Then he became someone facing uncertainty with only Dh50 left. Today, he finds himself looking back at a journey he never expected to take.
“Over the years, my journey in the UAE became more than just about work. It became a place where I discovered my strength, developed my passion, and eventually found a new path in life,” explained De Guzman.
Meanwhile, De Guzman has mentioned a Filipino saying that guided him through the years, “mata sa langit, paa sa lupa,” which translates to “keep your eyes on the heavens and your feet on the ground.”
It has been a reminder to remain hopeful while staying humble. Life abroad is rarely easy. It comes with homesickness, sacrifices, and setbacks that few people see. Yet those struggles can also reveal strengths people never knew they had.
“Always remember why you started,” said De Guzman.
Because behind every resident building a life here is a story that often begins with uncertainty and the hope that tomorrow will be better than today.
For De Guzman, that hope has survived a job loss, a global pandemic, and a moment when all he has left was Dh50. The money has eventually ran out but the determination did not.