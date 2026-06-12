What 32 years in the UAE taught an Indian expat about success

The UAE taught him resilience, patience, and the ability to keep starting over
Dubai: Koshy Joseph still remembers what unsettled him most when he first arrived in Dubai in 1994.
It was not the heat, the unfamiliar city, or even the pressure of starting life over in another country. It was the uncertainty, the feeling that everything could change overnight, and that surviving in the UAE would depend on how quickly he learned to adapt.
More than three decades later, Joseph believes that uncertainty became the most important lesson of his life.
“Success does not happen overnight, but with perseverance, determination, and a willingness to adapt, remarkable achievements are possible,” Joseph told Gulf News.
Like many expatriates who have arrived in the UAE during the 1990s, Joseph came from India searching for better career opportunities and financial stability.
“At that time, the UAE was rapidly developing and attracting professionals from around the world. I saw it as a place where talent and determination could create opportunities regardless of one's background.”
But building a life in the country proved harder than he expected.
Joseph has started his career in Dubai as an accountant before later working as a financial accountant. Although his educational background was in electronics and communications, his career has initially followed a different path.
Over time, however, he has become increasingly interested in information technology as businesses across the UAE embraced digital systems.
“When I arrived, I was impressed by the multicultural environment and the UAE’s vision for the future. As a young professional, I felt welcomed and inspired by the country’s growth, innovation, and ambition to become a leading modern nation,” recalled Joseph.
Still, adapting to life in the UAE has come with challenges.
“Adapting to a new country, understanding different business cultures, building professional networks, and managing financial responsibilities required patience and persistence.”
While working full-time, he has spent years pursuing professional certifications and improving his technical knowledge.
In 2000, Joseph took a risk that many expats have hesitated to take, he left a stable job and started his own business in Dubai.
“Starting a business was another major challenge because it involved financial risk, long working hours, and the responsibility of building trust with customers from scratch,” explained Joseph.
The company, Alpha Byte Computers, has gradually expanded over the years, developing software systems for HR, accounting, inventory, and warehouse management.
According to Joseph, one of the hardest parts of running a technology business was dealing with constant change. The pressure to keep learning has shaped the way he approached both business and life.
“These experiences taught me resilience, discipline, adaptability, and the importance of lifelong learning. They also strengthened my confidence and encouraged me to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth.”
Alongside building businesses, Joseph has also viewed long-term success as a service towards the people around him.
“During uncertain times, our primary focus has always been the wellbeing of our employees, customers, and the continuity of our business operations,” said Joseph.
Beyond his companies, contributing to the community has been part of his journey because for him, success is not only measured by expansion, but also by responsibility.
“We also create employment opportunities, invest in skills development, mentor young professionals, and contribute to the local economy through our various business ventures.”
As his business have expanded internationally into India, the US, and now Canada, Joseph has highlighted that the UAE remained the foundation of his journey.
“The UAE has been the foundation of my entrepreneurial journey. It provided not only a place to do business but also a launchpad for global growth,” exclaimed Joseph.
He credits the country’s business environment, infrastructure, and openness to innovation for helping expats grow professionally.
But after 32 years in the country, Joseph has noted that what kept him in the UAE was something less measurable than business success.
“I choose to stay in the UAE because it has become my second home.”
For younger expatriates arriving in the country today, his advice is to keep learning and do not expect success to happen quickly.
“My message to other expats is to believe in yourself, continue learning, work hard, and remain committed to your goals.”
Because after more than three decades in the UAE, Joseph has learned that life here rarely moves in a straight line. Careers change. Industries shift. Plans fail. People begin again. And sometimes, survival itself becomes a form of success.