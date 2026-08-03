PM Modi hails India’s success at Commonwealth Games

India ended the Games fourth in the medals table with 39 medals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent for its impressive performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, praising the athletes for their determination and success on the international stage.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Delighted that India has won 39 medals, including 13 Golds. Congrats to the medal winners. Throughout the Games, our talented athletes have displayed exceptional skill, determination and dedication. Their hard work will keep inspiring our youngsters. My best wishes to the entire Indian contingent for the endeavours ahead. May they continue to give their very best and bring further glory to the nation.”
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also hailed India’s campaign, describing the country’s fourth-place finish as “commendable” despite the reduced programme at the Glasgow Games.
In his post on X, Mandaviya pointed out that India improved its medal tally in disciplines common to both the Birmingham 2022 and Glasgow 2026 editions.
“Bharat signs off from the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a commendable 4th-place finish. Despite Glasgow 2026 being a trimmed-down edition without several disciplines where India traditionally excels, Team India improved from 30 medals in the comparable disciplines at Birmingham 2022 to 39 medals this year,” he wrote.
“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the growing depth and strength of Indian sport is clearly visible. Proud of every athlete, coach and support staff who gave their all for the Tricolour,” he added.
Mandaviya also reaffirmed India’s commitment to hosting a memorable centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.
“As India prepares to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030, we are committed to delivering one of the greatest editions in the history of the Games,” he said.
The flag and baton were formally presented to India’s representatives – Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi – as part of the official handover ceremony.
India ended the Games fourth in the medals table with 39 medals, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. While the overall tally was lower than the 61 medals won at Birmingham 2022, the comparison is influenced by the significantly reduced sports programme in Glasgow.