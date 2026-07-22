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Commonwealth Games: Indian boxing team’s luggage goes missing

22-member Indian boxing team reach Glasgow after completing a preparatory camp in Belfast

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Commonwealth Games: Indian boxing team’s luggage goes missing
AFP

The Indian boxing contingent arrived in Glasgow on Tuesday ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, but several members are still waiting for their luggage containing essential training gear and outfits for the opening ceremony.

The 22-member Indian boxing team reached Glasgow after completing a preparatory camp in Belfast. However, the luggage of several boxers, including Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg) and Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), along with men’s head coach C. Kuttappa, among others, did not arrive with the team.

“Each of us was carrying two bags. Some have received one bag, while others are still waiting for both. We are going out to buy things we need for training,” a boxer told The Bridge from Glasgow.

Team members said the aircraft operating the short Belfast-Glasgow route was a small one and that they had faced a similar issue while travelling from Doha to Belfast earlier this month.

Adding to the team’s concerns, the women’s coach has reportedly not been provided accommodation at the same hotel as the boxers.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games is scheduled for Thursday, with the boxing competition set to begin on Friday.

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