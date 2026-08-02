David Beckham, Ronaldo compete for India at Commonwealth Games

Two unusual names grab plenty of attention at the 2026 Commonwealth Games
Two unusual names grabbed plenty of attention at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow – David Beckham and Ronaldo. While it may sound like the former England captain and the Brazilian football legend had switched sports, these were in fact two Indian cyclists competing in the men’s track cycling events.
At the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh finished seventh in the opening heat of the men’s keirin, while teammate David Beckham Elkatohchoongo placed fifth in heat three. The pair later raced in the same repechage heat, where Elkatohchoongo finished fourth and Ronaldo came fifth, ending their campaign.
Ronaldo told Olympics.com that his name is actually inspired by Brazilian great Ronaldinho rather than Cristiano Ronaldo or the original Brazilian Ronaldo.
The cyclist from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was born on June 22, 2002 – a day after Brazil defeated England in the 2002 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, a match remembered for Ronaldinho’s stunning long-range free-kick over goalkeeper David Seaman.
“My name came from my father,” Ronaldo said. “He is a fan of Ronaldinho.
“In 2007, I changed my name to Ronaldo because it was getting so long, but it’s actually Ronaldinho.
“In India, everyone says there is a cycling Ronaldo coming up, so I feel very motivated to have this great name and to represent it in track cycling, giving that legendary name recognition in another sport.”
Elkatohchoongo’s story is equally fascinating. He was named after former England captain David Beckham by his father, who was a national-level footballer in India and an ardent admirer of the football icon.
“My father was a footballer before and he was a really, really big fan of David Beckham,” Elkatohchoongo told Olympics.com. “That’s why he gave me the name David Beckham.
“David Beckham was a footballer and now David Beckham is on the track!”
The Indian cyclist also hopes to one day meet his famous namesake and has even invited Beckham to visit his home in India.
“Have I met Sir David Beckham? No, never. I would love to meet him,” he told SunSport.
“When I meet him, my dad will be proud in heaven because he was a really big fan of him.
“When I came here, immigration officers said to me, ‘David Beckham? Oh, your name is really famous here.’ Yes, I know.
“They did not believe me. They thought I had changed my name to David Beckham.”