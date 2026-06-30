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Wimbledon opening day brings together Bad Bunny, Djokovic and Beckham backstage

Bad Bunny backed Djokovic courtside while Beckham led a star-studded Royal Box on day one

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Latin superstar Bad Bunny, tennis great Novak Djokovic and football icon Sir David Beckham came together backstage for a photo, three very different worlds colliding in one frame.
Latin superstar Bad Bunny, tennis great Novak Djokovic and football icon Sir David Beckham came together backstage for a photo, three very different worlds colliding in one frame.
Instagram/ galafr

Dubai: Wimbledon's opening day is famous for its celebrity turnout, but Monday at SW19 served up a meeting few would have predicted. Latin superstar Bad Bunny, tennis great Novak Djokovic and football icon Sir David Beckham came together backstage for a photo, three very different worlds colliding in one frame.

A friendship out on Centre Court

The day's headline cameo belonged to Bad Bunny, who watched from Djokovic's player box on Centre Court as the Serb opened his campaign against China's Wu Yibing. The appearance was a thank-you of sorts.

Djokovic had surprised fans by joining the Puerto Rican star on stage at his London concert just two days earlier, and Bad Bunny returned the favour in the most public way possible.

The match itself was tougher than expected. Djokovic, now 39 and chasing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title, was pushed hard by the world number 99 before digging out the win. He still found time for a bit of fun, spotting a marriage proposal in the crowd and shouting, "I want an invitation to the wedding."

Djokovic turned heads before a ball was even struck too, walking out in a cream Lacoste blazer with green trim that split opinion as fast as it lit up social media.

Beckham at the Royal Box

Earlier in the day, Sir David Beckham took his seat in the Royal Box, this time with his mother Sandra Georgina Beckham alongside him. The pair watched defending champion Jannik Sinner begin his title defence, with Beckham adorning a grey suit.

The former England captain, taking a brief pause from a summer of World Cup travel, was in good company. Actor Mark Rylance, singer Ronan Keating and classical star Katherine Jenkins were among the famous faces in the box.

The other stars who turned out

Beyond the headline trio, SW19 sparkled with names from music, film and television.

Niall Horan arrived with partner Amelia Woolley, while director Judd Apatow made it a family outing with wife Leslie Mann and daughter Maude. Beckham's son Romeo posed sweetly with Kim Turnbull, and actresses Isla Fisher and Jameela Jamil were spotted in the stands.

British television favourites were out in force as well, with presenter Amanda Holden joined by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, and baking legend Mary Berry adding a touch of homegrown glamour.

With two weeks still to run, the guest list is only going to grow.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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