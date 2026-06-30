Naomi Osaka turns Wimbledon walk-on into a ceremonial fashion moment, then cruises into second round

The final piece is composed of removable layers that gradually come away as Osaka prepares to play, turning the act of dressing into a visual metaphor for transformation itself. As Yagi explained in an interview with British Vogue, “I wanted the garment to exist as the moment before performance.” She added, “The walk-on surrounds Naomi in ceremony, while the Nike kit represents the athlete in competition. I thought about them as two chapters within the same story.”