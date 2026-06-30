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Naomi Osaka turns Wimbledon walk-on into a ceremonial fashion moment, then cruises into second round

Upcycled kimono-inspired layers turn Osaka’s Wimbledon entrance into living art

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Naomi Osaka of Japan walks into the court to play against Elsa Jacquemot of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)
Naomi Osaka of Japan walks into the court to play against Elsa Jacquemot of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)

Dubai: With Wimbledon’s all-white dress code, the challenge for any celebrity is not just participation, but memorability — how do you stand out in a sea of white? Naomi Osaka answered that question effortlessly, making a grand entrance that left spectators in awe.

Despite last-minute uncertainty over her participation due to a foot injury, Osaka stepped onto the walk-on stage in a striking all-white creation by independent designer Hana Yagi, titled “Evolving Ceremony.”

“I like to use fashion for storytelling,” Osaka tells British Vogue. “Every walk-out is an opportunity to bring people into my creative world. The fact that people care about it and are excited to see what’s next is also pretty cool.”

The piece, inspired by the traditional kimono and the jūnihitoe — the twelve-layer ceremonial garment once worn by noblewomen in the Heian period — blended historical reverence with contemporary craftsmanship. It was constructed using a range of upcycled materials, including vintage kimonos, a traditional shiromuku wedding garment, and a deconstructed bridal dress, giving the look both depth, character and sustainability.

Marty Harper, Osaka’s creative director told British vogue, “It’s one of the few places in sport where Creme still feels inseparable from competition. We wanted to acknowledge that while creating a dialogue with Japanese ceremonial dress.” about the tradition of a walk-on during Wimbledon.

More than just a fashion statement, the design was a deliberate nod to Osaka’s heritage. This cultural storytelling was further echoed in the Nike performance outfit worn beneath, which featured subtle influences from Japanese kirigami and delicate floral appliqué detailing, tying tradition and modern athleticism into one cohesive visual narrative.

The goal of the outfit was not to replicate or imitate a kimono, but to reimagine it. Rather than producing a literal interpretation, the design borrows structural elements and symbolic references, allowing Harper to collaborate with Yagi, who is known for working with retired ceremonial garments that, in her words, “carry memory, emotion, and history.”

The final piece is composed of removable layers that gradually come away as Osaka prepares to play, turning the act of dressing into a visual metaphor for transformation itself. As Yagi explained in an interview with British Vogue, “I wanted the garment to exist as the moment before performance.” She added, “The walk-on surrounds Naomi in ceremony, while the Nike kit represents the athlete in competition. I thought about them as two chapters within the same story.”

The iconic outfit wasn’t Osaka’s only triumph, as she also advanced to the second round of the Wimbledon Championships after defeating France’s Elsa Jacquemot in straight sets, 6–1, 7–5.

Among those spotted watching the match were several well-known faces, including members of the Beckham family such as David Beckham, Sandra Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull. The crowd also featured Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, alongside Irish singer Niall Horan and his partner Amelia Woolley, as well as English actress and activist Jameela Jamil and many other notable attendees.

Overall, a memorable start to Wimbledon, with Osaka delivering a composed straight-sets victory and an equally standout off-court presence that set the tone for an exciting opening to the Championships.

*Mehreen Salim is an intern with Gulf News

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