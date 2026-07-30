How Sharmila Dhankar overcame polio and domestic abuse to win CWG gold

40-year-old ended India’s 20-year wait for a Commonwealth Games para athletics gold medal
Sharmila Dhankar’s Commonwealth Games gold medal was far more than a sporting triumph. It was the culmination of a remarkable journey defined by resilience, survival and determination.
Born in Chhithroli village in Haryana, Sharmila contracted polio at the age of two, leaving her with an impaired left leg. Married at just 19, she endured years of domestic abuse before her life reached its darkest moment when her first husband stripped her naked and threw her and her two daughters out of their home.
“My first husband stripped me naked and threw me and my daughters out of the house. My neighbours wrapped me in a quilt and my parents took us away,” Sharmila told Indian Express after her victory. “As I hold this gold medal in Glasgow, my message to every woman and daughter in India is to fight back against abuse.”
Her parents took her back home, helping her rebuild her life. Six years later, she married Ajit Singh, whose unwavering support transformed her future. Ajit introduced her to sport, first through kabaddi and then para athletics, convincing her to train under Paralympian-coach Tek Chand despite the fact she had never played competitive sport before.
“I’d never played any sport. With my disability, I couldn’t even run. I was already in my thirties when most athletes are nearing the end of their careers. But my husband believed I could do it,” she said.
Ajit left his job, took loans to fund her training and encouraged both of Sharmila’s daughters, Anuj and Laxmi, to pursue athletics as well.
“I wanted to turn hell into heaven for Sharmila and our daughters,” he said.
The sacrifices extended throughout the family. A year before the Commonwealth Games, Sharmila lost her father, while her mother, Santosh, sold part of the family’s farmland to finance her daughter’s sporting dream.
Sharmila only took up para athletics in 2020. Within a year, she became national champion and steadily established herself among India’s leading F57 throwers. She rewrote the national record in Dubai and claimed gold at the Fazza International Para Athletics Championship before arriving at the Commonwealth Games.
In Glasgow, the 40-year-old delivered the performance of her life. Her third-round throw of 9.81 metres, a season’s best, secured gold in the women’s F57 shot put and ended India’s 20-year wait for a Commonwealth Games para athletics gold medal. Fellow Indian Shilpa K Shyla added bronze to complete a memorable day for the country.
The victory came after several heartbreaking near misses, including a fourth-place finish at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and disappointing campaigns at the Asian Para Games and World Para Athletics Championships.
For Sharmila, however, the medal represented much more than sporting success. It symbolised a life rebuilt after childhood polio, domestic abuse and personal tragedy.
Her ambitions now stretch beyond her own achievements. “I started competing at 33. My dream is to see both my daughters qualify for the Games too – Anuj in javelin and Laxmi in long jump – so that one day the three of us can compete together.”