From 60 to 91, still sprinting: Abu Dhabi Open Masters athletes defy age

From paralysis to podiums: Veterans showcase extraordinary feats and spirit
From a 91-year-old sprinter clocking under 40 seconds in the 200 metres to a 68-year-old former wheelchair user running the 10,000m, the inaugural Open Masters Games in the UAE capital has turned into a celebration of grit, grace and second chances.
The curtain falls on Sunday on the 10-day sporting spectacle – the event’s first-ever edition in the Middle East, which brought together thousands of athletes from more than 90 nationalities competing across 38 sports. But beyond medals and podium finishes, it is the human spirit that has truly won.
At 91, Radnaa Tseren is the oldest athlete at the Games and perhaps one of the fastest in spirit. He ran the 200m in an astonishing 39.64 seconds.
“I will keep participating,” he said simply, already eyeing other events.
His presence on the track drew loud cheers, proving that competitive fire does not dim with age.
Australian athlete Roscoe McDonnell’s story drew admiration across the track.
“I am 68 years old. I was in a wheelchair for six and a half years, paralysed. I broke my neck in two places and had other internal injuries. I was told I would never walk again,” he recalled.
The next 18 months were the hardest of his life. Depression crept in. Frustration mounted.
“I didn’t like being stuck in a wheelchair. Then I began to walk, very slowly, using sticks and a frame.”
Today, he runs the 10,000m.
“If you are passionate and love what you do, that’s what makes the difference. It’s not about proving to anyone else or about the medal. It’s about challenging myself and pushing the barriers where I need to.”
Kumari Devi, 72, has collected an impressive haul of medals – in the 100m, 200m, 4x100 relay, freestyle swimming and badminton.
“I am not a professional,” she said. “I started doing sports while in service.”
Post-retirement, she embraced swimming more seriously, competing in Kerala Masters events and national meets, and even taking part in the Pan-Pacific Swimming Championships last year. Her story underscores how retirement can be a new starting line.
At the Khalifa International Bowling Centre, 80-year-old Bill Arnold William rolls each frame with quiet determination.
“I have seen so many people who retire, sit at home, do nothing – and they die,” he said candidly. “I want to live life, and this lets me do that.”
Introduced to bowling by his grandfather, he now competes not against others, but against himself.
“I am always competing against the pins and against myself. I always want to improve. That’s what keeps me going, even at my age.”
For Mario Lai, a 60-year-old footballer, the Abu Dhabi edition was a memorable milestone.
“We have participated in other Open Masters Games in other countries. This is the first time we are in the Emirates, in Abu Dhabi. It has been amazing. We have enjoyed our game,” he said.
As the Games draw to a close, the medals will be packed away and stadium lights dimmed. But the stories – of resilience after paralysis, of speed at 91, of passion carried across decades – will endure. In Abu Dhabi this week, age was not a limit. It was a testament.
For 73-year-old Susy V. John, sport has been a lifelong companion. Starting with badminton in school – where she was selected for the state team – she later transitioned into table tennis, competing at the veteran level and becoming a champion. Her journey reflects the Games’ deeper message: staying active is not a phase of life, but a way of life.