The most unlikely trio: Ronaldo & Ronaldinho join Madonna in half-time show

The football legends seemed to have made a new friend
Dubai: Brazilian icons Ronaldinho and Ronaldo stunned fans by making a surprise appearance during Madonna's half-time show at the World Cup final.
The show took place at half-time through Spain's World Cup final against Argentina, and it was the surprise appearance of World Cup winners Ronaldinho and Ronaldo that stole the spotlight.
Ronaldo took the wheel as Madonna was driven onto the pitch while performing her hit song Music, with fellow Brazil legend Ronaldinho riding in the passenger seat.
Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are two of Brazil's greatest World Cup players.
Ronaldo won the tournament twice, lifting the trophy in 1994 before starring in Brazil's 2002 triumph, where he scored eight goals and netted twice in the final against Germany to claim the Golden Boot.
Ronaldinho was also part of that legendary 2002 squad, producing one of the tournament's most memorable moments with his stunning long-range free-kick against England in the quarter-finals as Brazil went on to secure a record fifth World Cup title.