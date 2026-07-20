The most unlikely trio: Ronaldo & Ronaldinho join Madonna in half-time show

The show took place at half-time through Spain's World Cup final against Argentina, and it was the surprise appearance of World Cup winners Ronaldinho and Ronaldo that stole the spotlight.

Ronaldo took the wheel as Madonna was driven onto the pitch while performing her hit song Music, with fellow Brazil legend Ronaldinho riding in the passenger seat.

Ronaldo won the tournament twice, lifting the trophy in 1994 before starring in Brazil's 2002 triumph, where he scored eight goals and netted twice in the final against Germany to claim the Golden Boot.

Ronaldinho was also part of that legendary 2002 squad, producing one of the tournament's most memorable moments with his stunning long-range free-kick against England in the quarter-finals as Brazil went on to secure a record fifth World Cup title.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.