Madonna didn’t want a ‘Justin Show’: Why Bieber and the pop icon reportedly clashed backstage at the World Cup

Apparently, Justin Bieber wanted something 'clean and controlled'
The World Cup halftime show had everything: Superstar performers, enormous production values and, apparently, a little backstage tension served on the side.
Justin Bieber and Madonna were among the A-list names on the lineup, but according to a report, their very different ideas about what makes a great performance may have caused some friction before they took the stage.
The contrast was hard to miss.
Madonna went full Madonna, and she brought dancers, and the drama you would expect for a FIFA Halftime.
Bieber, meanwhile, took the opposite route, keeping things stripped-back, sleek and focused on the music.
The difference in approach allegedly became a source of tension. A Daily Mail source claimed ahead of the show, “Neither wants to walk away feeling like they played second fiddle. Their different approaches have created real tension behind the scenes.”
The insider said Bieber’s “mindset is simple. Don’t overcomplicate it, don’t take unnecessary risks, and absolutely don’t have a performance that becomes a story for all the wrong reasons. He wants this to be about the music. Clean, controlled, no distractions.”
Madonna, however, apparently had a rather bigger vision for the occasion. The source said she believes “a stage this massive calls for something people will be talking about for years. In her mind, a World Cup Final performance should be unforgettable—not safe. Madonna has no intention of being upstaged. She respects Justin and wants the show to be a massive success, but she won’t let it become ‘The Justin Show.’ If she feels he’s steering things in a direction that’s too safe, she won’t be—and hasn’t been, shy about pushing back.”
In the end, though, the alleged backstage battle for the spotlight didn't exactly turn into a fully-fledged fight. Both delivered, neither overshadowed the other and the halftime show got its big superstar moment.
And, yes, the actual football match was happening too. But for those of us keeping one eye on the pitch and the other on the celebrity guest list? The real game was the sightings.