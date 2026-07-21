Madonna didn’t want a ‘Justin Show’: Why Bieber and the pop icon reportedly clashed backstage at the World Cup

Madonna, however, apparently had a rather bigger vision for the occasion. The source said she believes “a stage this massive calls for something people will be talking about for years. In her mind, a World Cup Final performance should be unforgettable—not safe. Madonna has no intention of being upstaged. She respects Justin and wants the show to be a massive success, but she won’t let it become ‘The Justin Show.’ If she feels he’s steering things in a direction that’s too safe, she won’t be—and hasn’t been, shy about pushing back.”