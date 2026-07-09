'Will the halftime show need extra time?': Justin Bieber joins BTS, Madonna and Shakira for World Cup final

The bigger question is not who will be singing, but if everyone has time to sing
If you thought the FIFA World Cup final halftime show couldn't possibly squeeze in another star, think again.
Justin Bieber has officially joined BTS, Madonna and Shakira as a co-headliner for the 11-minute halftime spectacular on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. At this point, the bigger question isn't who's performing, it's whether everyone will actually have time to sing. "So will the break be longer than the match," a fan asked.
Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the star-studded show is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious halftime productions ever staged. Alongside its four headline acts, audiences can also expect performances from Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, Staten Island's beloved PS22 Chorus performing with Coldplay, and, because why not, the Muppets.
That's an astonishing amount of talent packed into just 11 minutes.
Before Bieber entered the picture, the lineup already boasted some staggering numbers: BTS, Madonna and Shakira collectively account for more than 120 Billboard Hot 100 hits, 20 chart-topping singles and a dozen Grammy Awards. Bieber only adds to the musical firepower, bringing his own catalogue of global smashes, including Sorry, Love Yourself, Peaches and Daisies.
Whether he'll get enough stage time to belt out more than a chorus remains anyone's guess.
The performance will also spotlight "Dai Dai," the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, performed by Shakira and Burna Boy. The pair debuted the track during the tournament's opening ceremony in Mexico City, making it a near-certainty for the halftime setlist.
Beyond the spectacle, the show carries a charitable mission. The halftime performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to expand access to education for children worldwide.
"The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can," Bieber said in a statement. "I'm grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world."
Bieber's appearance follows his recent visit to the U.S.-Paraguay World Cup match at SoFi Stadium, where he surprised fans with an impromptu backstage performance of his song Yukon.
As if the lineup wasn't already bursting at the seams, Madonna recently teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter for the hit collaboration Bring Your Love. At this rate, don't be surprised if another surprise guest finds their way onto the stage before kickoff.