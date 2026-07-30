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Watch: Dancing cleaner steals the show at Commonwealth Games

CJ Miller turned court cleaning into a crowd-pleasing dance performance at the Games

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Watch: Dancing cleaner steals the show at Commonwealth Games
@Glasgow2026CG

Dubai: A floor cleaner has become one of the biggest viral stars of the 2026 Commonwealth Games after entertaining thousands of spectators with energetic dance routines between matches in Glasgow.

CJ Miller, affectionately nicknamed "Mop Man", delighted fans by breaking into dance while cleaning the court during breaks in the netball competition. His lively performances included crowd-pleasing moves such as the worm, the splits and other high-energy routines, drawing loud cheers from spectators inside the arena.

Videos of Miller's impromptu performances quickly spread across social media, attracting millions of views and making him an unexpected internet sensation. Fans praised his enthusiasm, charisma and ability to lift the atmosphere between matches, with many saying he had become one of the most memorable personalities of the Games despite never competing for a medal.

Miller, who is also a professional dancer, said he was overwhelmed by the worldwide response and described the experience as "wild". The official Commonwealth Games social media channels also shared the clips, further boosting their reach.

His infectious energy and entertaining performances have turned a routine cleaning job into one of the feel-good stories of the tournament, proving that some of the biggest stars can emerge away from the sporting action itself.

 Video: Commonwealth Games social media

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