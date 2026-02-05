One dance video that he posted changed his life forever
Dubai: From a single rented room in winter Bishkek to more than 10 million followers worldwide in total, Sultan Beibars, known as Audaamar and now an international content creator based in Dubai, is an example of how belief in yourself, discipline, and perseverance can lead to global success.
Born in Kyrgyzstan, originally from Talas, Sultan Beibars and his family worked for many years in the food service industry, where Sultan himself stood at the stove and worked as a chef, step-by-step saving money to build a restaurant for celebrations and events.
However, just three months after opening, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the business to close. A dream that had taken years to build collapsed in just a few weeks. And it was at this moment that a new path began for Sultan Beibars.
Sultan Beibars never dreamed of becoming a blogger or a social media star. Dancing was just a hobby for him, a way to express emotions and feel the music. From an early age, he was drawn to rhythm, loved music and movement, and danced at home, at family celebrations, and at gatherings with relatives. At the same time, he never attended dance schools or professional training, learning movements on his own. He watched videos on YouTube, constantly thinking:
“If others can do it, then I can too.
Why not try?”
When TikTok appeared, Sultan Beibars started posting videos simply for fun, without expecting any results. First came dozens of views, then hundreds, then his first thousand followers. Then he posted one street dance video, and at that moment everything changed.
After the restaurant closed, the family was forced to move to Bishkek. Sultan Beibars found a job at a sushi restaurant. The whole family lived together in one rented room. His mother and sisters stayed in another city so his sister could continue her studies. It was winter, and the future felt uncertain.
“At that moment, I consciously trusted God and made one of the riskiest decisions of my life,” Sultan Beibars tells us in an interview.
He quit his job to fully focus on content creation.
His dance trends began spreading beyond Kyrgyzstan and started attracting international audiences. His first advertising deal in Kyrgyzstan brought Sultan Beibars $100, an amount that felt huge given his situation. Later came live streams, during which international viewers began sending virtual gifts. When he checked his TikTok balance and saw $1,000, he could not believe it was real.
What sets Sultan Beibars apart is not luck, but perseverance and a systematic approach. His creative process is built in detail: he listens to music, visualizes dance movements for specific locations, creates three to four variations of each dance, and then records the full routine to determine which parts work best. Before going to a shooting location, he checks whether it suits the dance and prepares his outfit in advance.
“Before shooting, you have to be in a very good mood,” he explains. “If you get tired before filming, you won’t be able to give the right energy to people.”
One dance can require more than ten takes. He reviews each version, selects the best one, and sends it to his editor. This dedication to quality has brought Sultan Beibars more than 10 million participants in his viral trends, with some videos reaching up to 50 million views.
Sultan Beibars does not just follow trends, he creates them. His dance movements have become so recognizable that when people hear certain songs, they immediately think of him. Even dances that he created three years ago continue to gain popularity, as new audiences discover his work and longtime fans return to his signature moves.
“I give these movements my signature,” Sultan Beibars says. “People recognise my style. When they hear the song, they immediately start thinking about me.”
After ten successful global trends, Sultan Beibars has achieved what many creators dream of: originality that truly resonates with audiences. People do not just watch his content, they participate in his trends, tag him, follow him, and repeat his choreography from around the world.
Sultan Beibars’ journey was not only about growth, it was also about inner struggle.
His family believed in him, but like many others, did not fully take this path seriously. Dancing and content creation seemed like a temporary hobby, something unstable and “not serious” for the future.
Outside the home, the pressure was even stronger. Many people did not understand what he was doing, talked behind his back, and devalued his choice.
During his school years, Sultan Beibars faced bullying and mockery because of his passion for dancing. Even some relatives believed he was choosing the wrong path.
Pressure turned into fuel for growth.
Now that everyone has seen his success and changed their minds and Sultan has shown what never giving up and believing in yourself can look like. It is all about taking that first step without looking back.
Despite fame and financial success, Sultan Beibars has remained remarkably humble. He believes that money and attention do not change a person, they simply reveal who they truly are.
“If you remain humble and simple, that depends only on you,” he explains. “It doesn’t matter if you are a billionaire, an ordinary person, a journalist, or famous. I communicate with everyone on the same level, because for me personality is more important than status.”
He also emphasises a truth that many people overlook:
“In this life, you will not take money with you. You will not take fame with you.”
Unlike many content creators, Sultan built everything completely on his own. No producers funding his shoots, no teams planning his content, no people paying for hotels or opportunities. He bought his own phone, planned his own shoots, and made every decision himself.
“I went through this journey by myself, starting literally from nothing,” he says. “I didn’t put anything into this path except my dance and my energy, and I think people like that.”
The restaurant that closed during COVID represented more than just a business loss. It was a family dream financed through loans, carefully built, and shut down almost immediately after opening. However, this failure created space for something none of them could have imagined.
Today, Sultan Beibars receives official VIP invitations to UFC events in Dubai and to VIP areas at major events in the city. He brings his parents and family members with him, sharing moments that just a few years ago seemed unreachable. His family understands that the world has changed, that culture is evolving, and that what once seemed like a temporary hobby has become a profession that changed their lives for the better.
The nickname Auda Amar itself comes from a 2010 film called Black Gold that Sultan watched with his father, about an Arabic character and his relationship with his son. His handle became a tribute to that shared moment and those shared dreams.
Sultan’s story carries a clear message for anyone who doubts their unconventional path:
“If I’m different, that’s my strength. If I like to dance, today everyone dances, right? Before it was different. When a man danced, it was considered strange.”
He emphasises the importance of immediate action:
“Never lose your mind and never postpone what you want for later. Maybe later you won’t be able to do it. If you think about it and you want to do it, just do it.”
Today, Sultan Beibars is a global content creator with an audience of more than 10 million followers, based in Dubai and creating content in the city’s most iconic and recognizable locations, including Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and other landmark sites.
Over time, Dubai became his second home, the place where he decided to build the next stage of his career and life.
“This is a feeling,” he says, touched by his own story. “Sometimes I am very proud of myself because I didn’t listen to people who didn’t believe in me.”
For Sultan Beibars, the boy who danced at family celebrations without imagining where it would lead, the rhythm continues. The energy remains positive. The camera keeps rolling. And somewhere in the world, someone is learning his moves and repeating his trends, exactly as he once dreamed.
