Dubai: Moscow’s winter has a new adrenaline rush — and it’s not for the faint-hearted. Thrillseekers in the Russian capital are embracing a chilling trend called “ice floating”, slipping into the icy waters of the Moskva River in bright red thermal wetsuits.

Participants lie back and drift calmly among floating ice chunks, describing the experience as a “sea of emotions” — a mix of fear, excitement and deep relaxation.

The activity, which has already become popular across Russia, is now making waves in Moscow as more residents seek unusual ways to fight stress and push their limits.

From Lake Baikal in the east to the Murmansk region in the far north, ice floating is fast turning into one of Russia’s most talked-about winter experiences.

Video: AFP