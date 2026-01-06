Dubai: As winter tightened its grip on Beijing, crowds gathered on frozen lakes across the city, transforming the ice into lively outdoor playgrounds. With temperatures regularly dropping well below freezing, several lakes have opened as seasonal ice rinks, drawing families, children, and thrill-seekers eager to make the most of the cold weather.

Visitors were seen skating, cycling, and sledding across the frozen expanses, while others glided along on specially adapted bicycles. The frozen lakes have long been a winter tradition in Beijing, offering residents a chance to enjoy outdoor recreation during the city’s coldest months.

Authorities ensure the ice is thick enough before allowing public access, and designated areas are marked for different activities to maintain safety. As winter conditions continue, more residents are expected to flock to the lakes, embracing the festive atmosphere and enjoying a rare blend of sport, leisure, and seasonal fun in the heart of the capital.

Video by AFP