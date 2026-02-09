GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Dubai nightlife hotspot Terra Solis has shut down after four years

The Tomorrowland-backed oasis was the spot where festival energy met luxe escape

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Terra Solis Dubai
Terra Solis Dubai
Supplied

Dubai’s party crowd has just lost one of its best desert playgrounds. Terra Solis Dubai has officially shut its doors.

The Tomorrowland-backed oasis was the spot where festival energy met luxe escape. It was all about thumping beats under the stars, poolside raves, and glamping that felt more VIP than campfire. For four years, Terra Solis did its own thing, sidestepping the city’s usual beach club routine and building a vibe that was equal parts resort, rave and late-night fantasy.

That mic drop came on January 31, 2026, when Alesso took over the decks for the last scheduled event, sending the crowd home sweaty, euphoric and very aware they were witnessing the end of an era.

Terra Solis has since shared a farewell note on its website, thanking its team, partners and party people for bringing the destination to life—and hinting that while this chapter is over, the story might not be done just yet. New horizons, new destinations… and maybe, just maybe, another desert dancefloor waiting to rise.

Terra Solis's statement reads:

“A big thank you to everyone who helped shape this unique chapter: the dedicated team, the creative partners, and above all the visitors who brought Terra Solis to life. Together, memories were created that will be cherished long after the last note fades.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Faisal Kapadia

Faisal Kapadia’s Dubai concert felt like home

2m read
Aksinia Zaytseva praised Dubai Police for their late-night care and professionalism.

Woman thanks Dubai Police for recovering lost rings

2m read
The Novice Beekeeping Course at Expo City Dubai is a five-day, hands-on programme teaching participants how to care for hives, support native bees, and understand pollination and urban biodiversity.

Native bees are disappearing, except at Expo City Dubai

5m read
Felix De Laet, known by his stage name Lost Frequencies

Dubai NYE 2026: Lost Frequencies promises joy and unity

4m read