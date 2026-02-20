6 BTS songs that calm the noise in your mind: Spring Day to Heart on the Window

My Spotify would attest to this: It has been my most replayed song in my last Wrapped. Why, you ask? It's one of the songs that just envelops you with its playful angsty tones. Jin always delivers, when it comes to vocalising love and this has to be one of his finest yet, possibly just before Astronaut. One of the best parts of the song is when, both he and Wendy sing, I love you better...' It's the kind of harmony that calms you down and helps you focus, too.