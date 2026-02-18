On J-Hope's birthday, here's looking at how to get a little of his 'hope' in your life
It was last year, when I attended J-Hope’s concert in Thailand.
Finally, the tweets from BTS concerts made sense. I knew what it meant to finally be standing among the sea of lights, doing the ARMY wave, hearing the electric chants of Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokin…and I knew what it felt like to yell Miane Omma for the track, Mic Drop. On stage, J-Hope embodied so many different sides of his personality: The Jung Hoseok from Jack in The Box, the album where he decided to reveal the darkness and the light within him. And then I saw the lovable, affable ‘Hobi’, who was almost emotional when he saw fans singing along.
Of course, there was the J-Hope, of the dance regimen. Never missing a beat or a step, and even if he did, we would never know.
On his birthday, I look back at my past five years of being an ARMY, of what it means to have watched J-Hope and learnt that he is more than just the bottled ‘sunshine’, an endearing term that is given to him. It’s his meticulousness to embrace, his humour and his punctuality (He started the concert exactly at 6, without a second late, a sign of an artist who truly respects his fans).
A little joy, a little discipline, a little Hobi: you might not be J-Hope, but there’s plenty we can learn from him.
J-Hope has a trademark laugh, that comes with a clap. If he doesn’t clap, then he hasn’t really found it funny, or is being polite. Presumably, this loud laugh comes only with his band members.
The takeaway: Start your day with a grin, hum a tune while making breakfast, or chuckle at a meme until your cheeks hurt.
In the studio, Hobi is famously stern. His members know 'the look' when a step is missed. While most of us aren't prepping for a stadium world tour, we can still adopt his kinetic energy.
The takeaway: Move with intention. Try five minutes of freestyle in your living room, stretch at your desk like your life depends on it, or add a spontaneous spin while waiting for the elevator.
Even in airport photos, J-Hope’s style commands attention. Loud colours, playful layering, and just enough swagger make every outfit feel intentional.
The takeaway: You don’t need Dior (though if you do, lucky you). Instead, try one statement piece, experiment with color, or mix unexpected patterns. The trick isn’t fashion literacy, it’s attitude. Walk like you own the room, and suddenly, orange socks are a power move.
We all need a J-Hope in our lives. There's a reason why Suga calls him a 'portable charger'. Whether he’s stepping in to help RM through a difficult interview or literally standing "guard" over a sick Jimin, he is the ultimate teammate.
The takeaway: Look out for your tribe. Share a smile with a stranger, send a random supportive note, or make those silly 'Hobi noise' while you work to lighten the office mood. These micro-moments of Hope brighten lives.
He didn’t stay 'just sunshine' forever. With Jack in the Box, he pivoted to a darker, grittier sound with tracks like Arson and MORE. He proved that growth requires fire.
The takeaway: Don’t be afraid to remix your own playlist. Pick up a hobby that feels "unlike you" or attempt a challenge you’d normally avoid. Every tiny risk builds a little edge.
You don’t need to headline Lollapalooza or master 200-step choreography to get a taste of J-Hope’s energy. Laugh louder. Move bigger. Dress like it matters. Experiment like it’s fun. And above all: sprinkle a little intentional joy into your day. Sunshine, after all, is best when shared. And show up on time.