Finally, the tweets from BTS concerts made sense. I knew what it meant to finally be standing among the sea of lights, doing the ARMY wave, hearing the electric chants of Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokin…and I knew what it felt like to yell Miane Omma for the track, Mic Drop. On stage, J-Hope embodied so many different sides of his personality: The Jung Hoseok from Jack in The Box, the album where he decided to reveal the darkness and the light within him. And then I saw the lovable, affable ‘Hobi’, who was almost emotional when he saw fans singing along.