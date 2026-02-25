‘My brain is full of chaos’: Fear and fatigue grip Iranians ahead of crunch talks

Sleepless nights, taped windows and quiet stockpiling underscore Iran’s unease
DUBAI As Washington amasses formidable military firepower across the Middle East and a crucial round of nuclear talks in Geneva, anxiety is once again threading through daily life in Iran — not only in political corridors, but around kitchen tables, shop counters and sleepless bedrooms.\
Iran and the US are scheduled to meet for a third round of talks on Thursday in the Swiss city in an effort to reach a diplomatic solution.
For many Iranians, the prospect of diplomacy offers little comfort. Years of sanctions, economic strain and repeated cycles of confrontation have left deep scars, sharpening fears that another conflict could erupt with devastating consequences.
“Every morning when I get up, my brain is full of chaos,” said Sepideh Bafarani, a 29-year-old who works at a women’s clothing store in Tehran, speaking to The Associated Press. “It’s a possible war … and an ongoing bad economic situation.”
That uneasy sense of dread is spreading as Iranians watch reports of expanding US naval deployments, stealth fighters moving into the region, and blunt warnings from President Donald Trump about what could follow if talks fail.
On Tehran’s streets, conversations frequently drift back to memories of war — particularly the brutal 1980s conflict with Iraq, long etched into the country’s collective consciousness.
“I remember many bad situations, but even during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s it was not like this,” Hassan Mirzaei, a 68-year-old taxi driver, told the AP. “I am in shock without any hope — especially when there is word about war.”
Mirzaei’s worries are intensely personal. “I have two orphaned grandchildren, and I need to work to feed.”
Others voice a quieter but equally heavy despair. One passerby in Tehran, declining to be named for fear of reprisals, described what he saw as a stark imbalance shaping both the negotiations and the wider standoff.
“It’s not an equal situation,” he said. “One side has entered the talks with a lot of power, it has a lot of equipment. On the other hand, Iran is in a weak position. They want total surrender, but I think that’s not viable.”
Such fears have been amplified by fresh memories of violence. Many residents remain haunted by last year’s brief but intense war with Israel — a 12-day conflict that shattered any lingering sense of stability.
Hamid, a Tehran resident interviewed by Agence France-Presse, said those days still echo through his nights.
“I don’t sleep well at night even while taking pills,” he said, worrying about “my family’s health … my kids and grandchildren.”
“I’ve lived my life, but they haven’t done anything good in their lives; they had no fun, no comfort, no leisure and no peace,” he added. “I want them to at least experience life for a bit. But I’m afraid they might not get the chance.”
Across the capital, reminders of that conflict remain visible. Windows crisscrossed with duct tape — a simple precaution against shattering glass — have become a common sight, reflecting preparations many hoped never to repeat.
Hanieh, a 31-year-old ceramicist, told AFP she fears another war could come swiftly. “I am getting more scared because my mother and I had lots of difficulties during the past 12-day war. We had to go to another city.”
She has since stored essentials at home, mirroring a growing survival mindset among residents.
Mina Ahmadvand, a 46-year-old IT technician, described similar precautions. “I bought a dozen canned foods including tuna fish and beans as well as packs of biscuits, bottled water and some extra batteries.”
“I don’t want war to happen,” Ahmadvand said. “But one should not fool around with the realities on the ground.”
Yet amid the tension, defiance and resilience also surface. Ami Mianji, a 33-year-old auto repair shop owner, struck a note of resolve in remarks to the AP.
“I do not care about threats by Trump and others; eventually Iranians will push back any warmonger.”
For many others, however, hope appears fragile. A student, speaking anonymously to the AP, voiced deep scepticism about the chances of a breakthrough.
“I have no hope,” he said. “The leaders of both countries speak often, and none of them is willing to concede to reach a deal. So the likelihood for war is high.”
For now, Tehran’s shops remain open, traffic hums, and daily routines persist under a cloud of uncertainty — a city suspended between diplomacy and the dread of what might follow if it collapses.