'Frames of Hope' campaign brings clear vision to underprivileged in India

A UAE student’s frame collection drive turns unused glasses into opportunity
A pair of old spectacles sitting in a drawer rarely feels urgent. For Twarita Verma, it became the starting point of a campaign that now spans countries. The UAE-based student has turned a household clean-up into a growing cross-border movement to restore clear vision for underprivileged communities in India.
Twarita launched Frames of Hope while she was in Year 11. She has since completed the grade, though her momentum has only gathered pace. As someone who has worn glasses for over 15 years, she admits she “sometimes underestimate[s] the difference that my glasses make” in daily life. Being able to see the board in class, read comfortably or move around with confidence was something she “subconsciously took for granted.”
That changed when she began looking beyond her own experience. “It was only later that I realised that not everyone has been given the same opportunity to see clearly,” she says. In many underprivileged communities, access to proper eyewear remains limited due to cost and availability. What struck her most was the scale of the ripple effect. Poor vision, she explains, is not a minor inconvenience. It can affect a child’s performance in school, an adult’s productivity at work, and a person’s confidence and independence.
The issue felt personal. Twarita comes from a family where everyone wears glasses. “Glasses have quietly shaped my own academic journey, confidence, and daily comfort,” she says. At home, more than 20 unused frames had accumulated over the years. The question of what to do with them led to the idea that would become Frames of Hope. “Who knew that something so small and overlooked could completely change someone’s future,” she says.
Over the past nine months, the initiative has collected more than 1,000 frames. Each donation, she believes, represents someone choosing to support a cause that may appear small yet carries real impact. With Ramadan encouraging reflection and generosity, Twarita sees an opportunity to build on that foundation. “Ramadan is a time when people are especially mindful of giving back,” she says. The campaign is not starting from scratch. Awareness systems and community trust are already in place. “With the spirit of Ramadan encouraging collective action, we believe we can accelerate the campaign,” she says.
Her goal is clear. She wants to collect 5,000 frames. For Twarita, the number is not symbolic. “Collecting 5,000 frames squarely means that 5,000 individuals get access to clear vision,” she says. Each frame represents a person who may read more comfortably, learn more effectively or work more confidently. For a child, clear eyesight can shape an academic journey. For adults, proper eyewear can improve productivity.
Her long-term vision is to create a replicable model where local volunteers lead the impact, supported by a structured framework. “My immediate focus is sustainability,” she says. “I want this initiative to continue growing in a way that is structured, scalable, and capable of reaching the most underserved communities.”