Ras Al Khaimah Police arrest 19 beggars; one made Dh11,000 in a day

Police urge public to donate only through licensed charities during Ramadan
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested 19 beggars of different nationalities since the start of Ramadan as part of an ongoing awareness and enforcement campaign aimed at curbing begging and protecting charitable donations.
Police said one of those arrested was found carrying Dh11,000, which investigators determined had been collected through begging within a single day.
The arrests were carried out under the Ramadan campaign, “Combat Begging and Help Those Who Deserve It,”launched by the General Department of Police Operations in cooperation with the Media and Public Relations Department. The initiative seeks to address negative social practices that contradict the UAE’s ethical and cultural values, while reducing the social and economic risks associated with begging and preserving the country’s public image.
Brigadier Dr Tariq Mohammed bin Saif, Director-General of Police Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said beggars often exploit the charitable spirit of Ramadan, when residents are more inclined to give donations and perform acts of goodwill.
He explained that some individuals manipulate public sympathy by fabricating humanitarian stories and requesting money under various pretexts, including paying debts, settling fines, resolving legal issues, or covering medical expenses.
Brigadier bin Saif said the campaign has contributed significantly to reducing begging through targeted operational plans and continuous monitoring of cases. Authorities assess different forms of begging to enable early detection of fraudulent schemes and ensure swift action.
He urged the public to donate only through officially approved charities and humanitarian organisations to ensure assistance reaches genuine beneficiaries, warning residents against giving money directly to beggars who seek financial gain through illegal means.