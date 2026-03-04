GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police arrest 37 beggars in second week of Ramadan crackdown

Members of the public can report begging by calling the toll-free number 901

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai Police have arrested 37 beggars of various nationalities during the second week of Ramadan as part of ongoing efforts to combat begging across the emirate.

The arrests were carried out by the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, in coordination with police stations across Dubai.

The operation forms part of the “Combat Begging” campaign launched under the slogan “An Aware Society Without Begging”. The campaign is conducted in cooperation with strategic partners, including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

Authorities said the campaign aims to raise community awareness and protect the country’s civilised image by preventing and combating begging.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, said the campaign remains one of the department’s key initiatives carried out in cooperation with partners.

“Firm legal action against those involved in begging has contributed to a steady decline in such cases each year,” he said, adding that 37 beggars were arrested during the second week of Ramadan alone.

Brigadier Al Shamsi noted that Dubai Police continuously monitor evolving begging methods to develop effective countermeasures and safeguard the community.

He warned that some beggars attempt to exploit the spirit of generosity during Ramadan by using deceptive tactics, including involving children, the sick and people of determination to evoke sympathy.

He urged members of the public not to respond to such practices and stressed that several cases involving these tactics had already been detected and dealt with.

Al Shamsi also encouraged residents to donate only through officially recognised charitable organisations to ensure assistance reaches those genuinely in need.

Members of the public can report begging by calling the toll-free number 901 or by using the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police smart app. electronic begging cases can also be reported through the “e-Crime” platform. 

