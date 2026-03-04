The operation forms part of the “Combat Begging” campaign launched under the slogan “An Aware Society Without Begging”. The campaign is conducted in cooperation with strategic partners, including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

Members of the public can report begging by calling the toll-free number 901 or by using the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police smart app. electronic begging cases can also be reported through the “e-Crime” platform.

He urged members of the public not to respond to such practices and stressed that several cases involving these tactics had already been detected and dealt with.

“Firm legal action against those involved in begging has contributed to a steady decline in such cases each year,” he said, adding that 37 beggars were arrested during the second week of Ramadan alone.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.