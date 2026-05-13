Kannada actor Dileep Raj dies at 48 following cardiac arrest

Known for ‘Milana’ and hit TV serials, Bengaluru-born star dies of heart attack
Dubai: Kannada actor and producer Dileep Raj died Wednesday following a reported cardiac arrest. He was 48.
According to reports, he suffered a heart attack in the early hours of the morning and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru, where he later died despite treatment.
Dileep Raj was a known face in the Kannada television and film industry and had worked in the entertainment space for nearly two decades. He started his career on television and became popular through serials such as Janani, Ardha Satya, Rangoli, Kumkuma Bhagya, Mangalya, Malebillu, Preethigagi, and Hitler Kalyana. His television work made him a familiar presence among Kannada audiences over the years.
Born in Bengaluru in 1978, Dileep Raj entered Kannada cinema as a lead actor with Boy Friend in 2005. He later appeared in Milana, where he played the antagonist opposite Puneeth Rajkumar. Over the years, he acted in several Kannada films including U Turn, Tony, Barfi, Krishna Leela, Nan Life Alli, Nanna Prakara, Orchestra Mysuru, and Ambi Ning Vayassaytho. He was also associated with Krishna’s Love Mocktail 3.
Apart from acting, Dileep Raj also worked as a producer and dubbing artiste. He produced television serials such as Hitler Kalyana, Vidya Vinayaka, Paaru, and Naa Ninna Bidalare. As a dubbing artiste, he lent his voice to films including Aa Dinagalu and Anthu Inthu Preethi Banthu.
Following the news of his death, several members of the Kannada television and film industry shared condolence messages on social media and remembered him for his work and contribution to the industry.
Dileep Raj is survived by his wife and two daughters.