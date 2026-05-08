Mortal Kombat 2 puts women warriors front and centre as director vows to ‘rebalance’ female power

“Going into the second one, I wanted to rebalance and up the female representation,” McQuoid said during the global press conference for Mortal Kombat 2.

“Jess was there on her own with all the dudes in the first one, and so that was really important to me.”

That rebalancing comes with the arrival of iconic female fighters including Kitana, Sindel and Jade, joining returning warrior Sonya Blade in what feels like a far more evenly matched universe.

“There’s a lot of really amazing female characters in Mortal Kombat,” McQuoid added. “So it was really a question of just bringing those in and seeing what they had to offer and bringing their strength in as well.”

For actress Adeline Rudolph, stepping into the role of Kitana meant embracing a character who has long been revered by fans of the games.

“These characters have held their own in the games, and they hold their own in this movie as well,” Rudolph said. “To be able to portray a strong, royal and regal character when it comes to Kitana was a joy.”

The actress also revealed how surreal it felt wearing Kitana’s costume for the first time.

“Stepping into that costume for the very first time was like, ‘Holy crap, this is happening. I am Kitana,’” she said, while praising costume designer Cappi Ireland for ensuring the elaborate outfits still worked during physically demanding fight scenes.