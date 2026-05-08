Mortal Kombat 2 puts women warriors front and centre as director vows to ‘rebalance’ female power

From Kitana to Sonya, women warriors reshape the rules of Mortal Kombat 2
Dubai: For a franchise famous for flying limbs, savage fatalities and alpha-energy combatants, Mortal Kombat 2, out in the UAE cinemas this weekend on May 8, is making a noticeable shift this time around: its women are no longer fighting for space.
When Gulf News asked the cast and creators how the sequel was evolving its iconic female fighters to feel “more grounded, powerful and reflective of how audiences see women today,” director Simon McQuoid at a global press conference made it clear that expanding female representation was one of his biggest priorities.
“Going into the second one, I wanted to rebalance and up the female representation,” McQuoid said during the global press conference for Mortal Kombat 2.
“Jess was there on her own with all the dudes in the first one, and so that was really important to me.”
That rebalancing comes with the arrival of iconic female fighters including Kitana, Sindel and Jade, joining returning warrior Sonya Blade in what feels like a far more evenly matched universe.
“There’s a lot of really amazing female characters in Mortal Kombat,” McQuoid added. “So it was really a question of just bringing those in and seeing what they had to offer and bringing their strength in as well.”
For actress Adeline Rudolph, stepping into the role of Kitana meant embracing a character who has long been revered by fans of the games.
“These characters have held their own in the games, and they hold their own in this movie as well,” Rudolph said. “To be able to portray a strong, royal and regal character when it comes to Kitana was a joy.”
The actress also revealed how surreal it felt wearing Kitana’s costume for the first time.
“Stepping into that costume for the very first time was like, ‘Holy crap, this is happening. I am Kitana,’” she said, while praising costume designer Cappi Ireland for ensuring the elaborate outfits still worked during physically demanding fight scenes.
Rudolph explained that preparing for the role required intensive martial arts training because she did not come from that background naturally. She trained in kung fu, tai chi and wushu while also trying to bring emotional depth into the choreography.
“I had to make sure I was incorporating an emotional element to the fighting,” she said.
Returning star Jessica McNamee admitted she was thrilled the sequel no longer left Sonya Blade as the only major female presence amid a heavily male ensemble.
“I was so relieved to find that there were more women in this one,” McNamee joked. “I walked off the set of that first one, and I had become a dude myself.”According to McNamee, the energy on set changed dramatically because of the more balanced cast.
“There was such a different change on set,” she said. “The dynamic was completely different this time around just because it was way more balanced.”
She also praised the new additions for seamlessly fitting into a cast that had already built strong chemistry during the first film.
“It was awesome because we’d all become such a family on the first one,” McNamee said. “They just fit in so well and came into the fold so easily.”
Beyond the conversations around representation, the cast repeatedly stressed how physically demanding Mortal Kombat 2 proved to be.
Karl Urban, who joins the franchise as Johnny Cage, described the role as “the most challenging physical undertaking” of his career.
“I’d be lying to say that I didn’t feel a little bit terrified,” Urban admitted, revealing he was taken directly from the airport to stunt rehearsals upon arriving in Australia.
Meanwhile, Ludi Lin teased that the sequel doubles down on the brutal, game-inspired fatalities fans expect, crediting co-creator Ed Boon for helping shape many of those moments.
But amid all the bloodshed and spectacle, it is the women of Mortal Kombat 2 who may ultimately leave the strongest impression.
This time, they are not just part of the fight. They are helping redefine it.