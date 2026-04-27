Versatile Indian actor Bharat Kapoor dies at 80

He was known for strong supporting and villain roles across decades
Bharat Kapoor, a familiar face in Hindi cinema and television for decades, has died at the age of 80.
He passed away at his home in Mumbai on Monday afternoon after a brief illness. The news was confirmed by fellow actor Avtar Gill, who said Kapoor had been unwell for a few days. His last rites were held later in the evening in the presence of family and close friends.
Kapoor began his acting career in 1972 and went on to work for nearly four decades. He became known for his dependable performances, often playing supporting characters and villains.
Over the years, he appeared in several well-known Hindi films, including Noorie, Ram Balram, Love Story, Bazaar, Ghulami, Aakhree Raasta, Satyamev Jayate, Swarg, Khuda Gawah and Rang.
He continued to take on roles in later years, featuring in films such as Barsaat, Saajan Chale Sasural and Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities, showing his ability to adapt as cinema evolved.
Alongside his film career, Kapoor also made a mark on television. He appeared in several popular shows, including Campus, Parampara, Rahat, Saans, Amanat, Tara, Chunauti and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki.
Bharat Kapoor’s long career and wide range of roles earned him respect in the industry. For many viewers, he remained a constant presence on screen, known for bringing depth to every part he played.