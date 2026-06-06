Peddi director apologises over Janhvi Kapoor scenes, confirms edits after backlash: 'Cinema should never make anyone uncomfortable'

Peddi director issues apology after Janhvi Kapoor objectification claims, promises edits
Dubai: The makers of the upcoming film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, have found themselves at the centre of controversy after sections of the audience criticised the portrayal of Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, alleging objectifying and problematic storytelling choices.
Following the growing online backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana has publicly responded, issuing an apology and confirming that edits will be made to the disputed portions of the film.
In his statement, Buchi Babu Sana emphasised that his approach to filmmaking has always been rooted in entertainment, emotional connection, and respect for audiences. He stated that cinema should 'entertain, inspire, and connect' and should never make viewers feel 'uncomfortable or disrespected.'
Addressing the criticism directly, the filmmaker acknowledged that feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi had been heard and taken seriously.
Sana clarified that there was never any intention to objectify or disrespect any female character in the film. He reiterated his personal and professional respect for women both on and off screen, and said that if any portion of the film had been perceived differently by audiences, those sentiments were acknowledged and respected.
Responding to the criticism, Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that the team would revise specific sections of the film after reviewing audience feedback.
He noted that filmmaking must evolve with audience sensitivities and reiterated that the aim of the revision is to ensure a more respectful portrayal. The changes are expected to be implemented in post-production before the film’s wider rollout.
The discussion around Peddi has now extended beyond the film itself, contributing to a broader debate on representation and framing of female characters in mainstream cinema. 'I will never understand the toxic culture in segments of Indian cinema obsessed with objectifying women' shared on user on Instagram.
With post-production changes underway, attention now turns to how the revised version will be received when the film releases.