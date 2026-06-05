Ram Charan's Peddi roars to Rs 1.12 billion worldwide on Day 1, Upasana Konidela joins fan celebrations

Peddi is a sports drama set in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, inspired by the real issue of thousands of Indian villages that, in 1996, existed without official recognition or identity in government records. The story follows Peddi, played by Ram Charan, a gifted athlete from one such unnamed village who takes up cricket and other sports to earn a living. He becomes a sought-after player, moving between local teams that compete for his services, while also being connected to Achiamma, the daughter of a local politician. Years later, in 2016, a sports official uncovers Peddi’s story during a national talent search, revealing how his extraordinary abilities were rooted in a life shaped by neglect and invisibility.