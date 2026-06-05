Ram Charan's Peddi roars to Rs 1.12 billion worldwide on Day 1, Upasana Konidela joins fan celebrations

The film’s Wednesday evening premieres had already set the tone for a blockbuster success
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi has made a powerful entry at the box office, kicking off its run with impressive early numbers.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial collected a net Rs 51 crore on its first full day, Thursday, June 4. The film played across a massive 12,412 shows nationwide and clocked an overall occupancy of 45.5%, signalling steady audience pull across regions.
But the real momentum started even earlier. The film’s Wednesday evening premieres had already set the tone, bringing in Rs 18.50 crore net with a strong 72% occupancy. That early surge, driven by advance bookings and fan anticipation, gave Peddi a head start before the full-day business even began.
Put together, the opening picture looks even bigger: Rs 69.50 crore net in India and Rs 82.49 crore gross, while the worldwide total has already crossed Rs 112.49 crore.
Regionally, Telugu markets led the charge by a wide margin. With 6,944 shows and a striking 68% occupancy, the home audience response clearly powered much of Day 1’s strength, especially notable for a weekday release.
Hindi markets, meanwhile, delivered more muted figures. The film earned Rs 3 crore from 4,333 shows at 16% occupancy. While not explosive, the wide release footprint suggests there’s still room for growth over the weekend as word of mouth builds.
Down south, the supporting numbers added steady depth: Kannada contributed Rs 0.25 crore (210 shows, 22% occupancy), Tamil brought in Rs 0.45 crore (701 shows, 22%), and Malayalam added Rs 0.10 crore (220 shows, 16%).
As Peddi continues its blockbuster run at the box office, celebrations have spilled beyond theatres and straight into fan circles, with Upasana Konidela joining in on the excitement.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a clip showing Ram Charan’s wife warmly greeting fans amid the ongoing festivities. Alongside the video, he wrote, “#UpasanaKonidela Garu celebrates the blockbuster success of #PEDDI with the fans of Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan. The celebrations continue as the film wins hearts everywhere! @upasanakonidela #BlockbusterPEDDI.”
The moment captures the growing frenzy around the film, with the success of Peddi turning into a fully-fledged celebration.
Peddi is a sports drama set in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, inspired by the real issue of thousands of Indian villages that, in 1996, existed without official recognition or identity in government records. The story follows Peddi, played by Ram Charan, a gifted athlete from one such unnamed village who takes up cricket and other sports to earn a living. He becomes a sought-after player, moving between local teams that compete for his services, while also being connected to Achiamma, the daughter of a local politician. Years later, in 2016, a sports official uncovers Peddi’s story during a national talent search, revealing how his extraordinary abilities were rooted in a life shaped by neglect and invisibility.
Rather than using his talent to escape his village, Peddi chooses to fight for its recognition and dignity. The film explores themes of identity, systemic neglect, and resistance through sport.
However, amid all the celebrations and positive reviews, the film has also received criticism, owing to the objectification and even assault of Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyamma in the film. Recently, the actor liked a post, criticising the film. The post was part of the Instagram page Recommendation Community made a post on Peddi, the title of which reads: “Peddi, the most expensive disrespect ever paid to a leading woman in Indian cinema."