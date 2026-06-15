‘Never thought a story like Peddi would come to Ram Charan’: Chiranjeevi says proud as father, conflicted as actor

He also admitted that he never imagined such a film would land in Ram Charan’s career at this point. “I always thought a story like this wouldn’t come to Charan, but I was wrong, he got the chance,” he said. The reactions that followed, including comparisons between father and son, prompted an unusually candid response. “Some people are now saying Charan is even better than Chiranjeevi. I wholeheartedly agree,” he said, before adding, “As a father, I am proud. But as an actor, I have to admit, it is a little hard to accept.”