‘Never thought a story like Peddi would come to Ram Charan’: Chiranjeevi says proud as father, conflicted as actor

Peddi has already crossed over Rs 3 billion worldwide
Chiranjeevi has drawn a parallel between a long-held dream role of his own and Ram Charan’s latest outing in Peddi, saying the film reflects the kind of grounded, emotional storytelling he once hoped to be part of after watching Dangal.
In a conversation with director Buchi Babu Sana after watching the film, he reflected on that missed opportunity in Hindi cinema. “When opportunities weren’t coming my way, a movie called Dangal came out in Hindi, and when I saw it, I thought, that is the kind of film I want to do. But directors with that kind of content never really came my way here.”
He noted that Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and set in a rural wrestling milieu, immediately brought that unrealised aspiration back to mind. “When Peddi came, it also had a sports backdrop,” he said, adding, “It is about family emotions and the passion related to wrestling and struggle, daughters, their internal dramas, the way it all breaks hearts.”
For Chiranjeevi, the appeal of Peddi lies in its rooted simplicity and emotional weight. He added that the film is educational for everyone, and makes people 'think'. "That is why these classic sports dramas, set in rustic village backdrops with earthy stories, simple games, and real people, have more staying power and get more love.”
He also admitted that he never imagined such a film would land in Ram Charan’s career at this point. “I always thought a story like this wouldn’t come to Charan, but I was wrong, he got the chance,” he said. The reactions that followed, including comparisons between father and son, prompted an unusually candid response. “Some people are now saying Charan is even better than Chiranjeevi. I wholeheartedly agree,” he said, before adding, “As a father, I am proud. But as an actor, I have to admit, it is a little hard to accept.”
Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows a spirited villager who unites his community through wrestling as they confront local social pressures. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu, with music composed by AR Rahman. It released on June 4.
The film’s release has also seen discussion around certain aspects of its narrative, particularly the character played by Janhvi Kapoor. As discussions escalated, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology to audiences who were uncomfortable with the portrayal and confirmed that certain scenes would be modified or removed from the theatrical version. In his statement, Buchi Babu Sana had earlier emphasised that his approach to filmmaking has always been rooted in entertainment, emotional connection, and respect for audiences. He stated that cinema should 'entertain, inspire, and connect' and should never make viewers feel 'uncomfortable or disrespected.'