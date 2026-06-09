Amid the growing controversy, Peddi has minted money at the box office
Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi continues its theatrical run with strong box office performance, emerging as one of the major South Indian releases of 2026.
According to official figures shared by the makers, the Ram Charan-led film has collected over Rs 315 crore gross worldwide within five days of its June 4 release, including preview shows held on June 3.
With this performance, Peddi has moved ahead of Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Rs 301.49 crore) to become the highest-grossing South Indian film of the year so far.
The film has also outperformed several other regional titles released in 2026, including Drishyam 3 (Rs 235.55 crore) from Malayalam cinema and Prabhas’s The Raja Saab (Rs 208.39 crore). On the broader pan-India chart, Peddi currently ranks third, behind Karuppu (Rs 304 crore), while Border 2 (Rs 450 crore) and Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 1813 crore) lead the list.
Domestically, trade reports from Sacnilk place the film’s net collection at Rs 169.70 crore, with a significant share coming from Telugu-speaking regions.
The film’s release has also seen discussion around certain aspects of its narrative, particularly the character played by Janhvi Kapoor. As discussions escalated, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology to audiences who were uncomfortable with the portrayal and confirmed that certain scenes would be modified or removed from the theatrical version. In his statement, Buchi Babu Sana emphasised that his approach to filmmaking has always been rooted in entertainment, emotional connection, and respect for audiences. He stated that cinema should 'entertain, inspire, and connect' and should never make viewers feel 'uncomfortable or disrespected.'
At a recent press interaction, actor Jagapathi Babu said that the mixed reactions have contributed to wider audience curiosity around the film. He also noted that the film is moving closer to its breakeven target from the distributor’s perspective. "“As an artist, the only thing I would say is please don’t target the actor. It’s unfair to go after that girl. We don’t know what her personal views were or whether she agreed with every creative decision," he said, coming to Janhvi Kapoor's defence.
The film features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena (IVY Entertainment), and presented by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.