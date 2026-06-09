The film’s release has also seen discussion around certain aspects of its narrative, particularly the character played by Janhvi Kapoor. As discussions escalated, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology to audiences who were uncomfortable with the portrayal and confirmed that certain scenes would be modified or removed from the theatrical version. In his statement, Buchi Babu Sana emphasised that his approach to filmmaking has always been rooted in entertainment, emotional connection, and respect for audiences. He stated that cinema should 'entertain, inspire, and connect' and should never make viewers feel 'uncomfortable or disrespected.'