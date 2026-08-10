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Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Avatar to become India’s biggest Hollywood hit

The Marvel sequel is now closing in on ₹500 crore after a record-breaking second weekend

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day has passed Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood release in Indian box office history.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has passed Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood release in Indian box office history.

Dubai: Spider-Man: Brand New Day has passed Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood release in Indian box office history.

James Cameron's film had held the record since 2022. It has taken eleven days to fall.

The numbers

The film stands at roughly ₹497 crore gross in India after eleven days, according to Sacnilk. That is past the ₹484.36 crore, around $50.8 million, that Avatar: The Way of Water took across its entire run.

Avengers: Endgame sits third on ₹442.3 crore, about $46.4 million.

In net terms the figure is around ₹415 crore, with day eleven alone bringing ₹34.70 crore across 13,862 shows. The full second weekend came to ₹80.7 crore net, the biggest second weekend any Hollywood film has recorded in this market.

₹500 crore gross should fall within days.

Where the money is coming from

The language breakdown explains the scale, and it is the most interesting part of the data.

English: ₹217 crore Hindi: ₹149 crore Tamil: ₹22.2 crore Telugu: ₹16 crore Malayalam: ₹48 lakh Kannada: ₹33 lakh

The Hindi dub alone would be a solid hit as a standalone release. That is what separates this run from previous Hollywood records in India, which leaned far more heavily on English-language urban audiences.

The film has also recorded around 1.65 crore admissions in India. Two crore footfalls is a threshold only two Hollywood films have ever crossed here: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame.

Given the hold it is showing, it should get there.

How the record has moved over 30 years

The history is worth laying out, because it shows how recently this market became significant for Hollywood at all.

Jurassic Park took ₹22 crore in 1993. Titanic became the first Hollywood film to reach ₹50 crore in 1997. Avatar broke ₹100 crore, at around ₹130 crore. Furious 7 pushed it to ₹151 crore, and The Jungle Book cleared both ₹200 crore and ₹250 crore, finishing at ₹261 crore.

Avengers: Infinity War came close to ₹300 crore without quite getting there. Endgame then jumped to ₹442.3 crore, and Avatar: The Way of Water took it to ₹484.36 crore.

Only eleven Hollywood films have ever qualified as all-time grossers in India. This is the twelfth, and it arrived faster than any of them.

And globally

The India record is one part of a run that has broken almost everything else.

The film holds the biggest opening weekend in history at $360 million domestically, the biggest single day, the biggest previews, and reached a billion dollars worldwide in six days, second only to Endgame.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed Endgame, offered the graceful response when their record fell. "The gauntlet has been passed."

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