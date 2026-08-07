Tom Holland's latest outing as Peter Parker has now crossed Rs 400 crore gross in India, landing it firmly as the second-highest grossing film in the country for 2026. To put that in perspective, it just leapfrogged Sunny Deol's Border 2, which wrapped its own theatrical run at Rs 392.94 crore gross. The only title still standing above Spider-Man on the chart is Dhurandhar: The Revenge, whose eye-watering Rs 1,375.39 crore haul has made it the undisputed king of 2026, a number that's operating in its own stratosphere. Beyond that, the film has also comfortably outpaced other big regional releases like Peddi and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which says a lot given how competitive this year's box office landscape has been.