Tom Holland’s web-slinger swings into India’s all-time box office elite
There's swinging into theaters, and then there's swinging past an entire year's worth of Bollywood expectations without breaking a sweat. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially done the latter, and the numbers behind it are the kind that make trade analysts sit up a little straighter.
Tom Holland's latest outing as Peter Parker has now crossed Rs 400 crore gross in India, landing it firmly as the second-highest grossing film in the country for 2026. To put that in perspective, it just leapfrogged Sunny Deol's Border 2, which wrapped its own theatrical run at Rs 392.94 crore gross. The only title still standing above Spider-Man on the chart is Dhurandhar: The Revenge, whose eye-watering Rs 1,375.39 crore haul has made it the undisputed king of 2026, a number that's operating in its own stratosphere. Beyond that, the film has also comfortably outpaced other big regional releases like Peddi and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which says a lot given how competitive this year's box office landscape has been.
Zoom out to the worldwide numbers, and the scale gets even more absurd. The film has now crossed USD 1.188 billion globally, officially making it one of the biggest movies of the entire year — a title it claimed after overtaking Toy Story 5 for the top worldwide spot. Of that massive total, close to USD 449 million has come from North America alone, with international markets contributing more than USD 706 million on top of that.
Along the way, it's rewritten a handful of box office records, including the biggest Monday and Tuesday North America has ever seen for a film. It also became only the second movie in history to cross USD 1 billion at a faster pace than everyone except Avengers: Endgame — a comparison that clearly wasn't lost on the Russo brothers themselves, who congratulated the film's cast and crew online with a simple, fitting line: the gauntlet, they said, has officially been passed.
As much as we would like Holland to keep playing Spider-Man, he already had other plans.
Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Holland had said plans for Spider-Man’s future have been discussed since the release of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.
“There’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished [Spider-Man: No Way Home],” Holland said. “It’s laid out. It’s going to change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting.”