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Spider-Man Brand New Day could mark Tom Holland’s final swing as actor reveals handover plan: ‘It’s laid out’

The actor has led four solo films in the Spider-Man franchise

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Actors Zendaya and Tom Holland pose on the bridge in front of Castel Sant'Angelo during a red carpet event for the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in Rome on June 23, 2026.
Actors Zendaya and Tom Holland pose on the bridge in front of Castel Sant'Angelo during a red carpet event for the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in Rome on June 23, 2026.
AFP-ANDREAS SOLARO

Every Spider-Man actor eventually faces the same question: When will it be time to hand over the mask?

For Tom Holland, that moment may be closer than fans would like. The actor has revealed that he already has a vision for how he wants to pass the web-slinger’s legacy to the next person who takes on the role.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Holland said plans for Spider-Man’s future have been discussed since the release of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“There’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished [Spider-Man: No Way Home],” Holland said. “It’s laid out. It’s going to change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting.”

While fans may not be ready to see Holland leave the suit behind, the actor said mentoring the next Spider-Man would be the part of the journey he would enjoy most.

“I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it,” he added. “But that is the thing I want to do most in this character, for sure.”

Holland’s Spider-Man journey began in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, where he introduced a younger Peter Parker to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He went on to headline Spider-Man: Homecoming, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, while also appearing in major Avengers films.

But Holland is only the latest actor to swing into the role. Before him, Tobey Maguire brought a more earnest, emotional Peter Parker to the big screen, while Andrew Garfield gave the character a sharper, more rebellious edge.

Three actors, three different versions of the same superhero — and now fans are already wondering: who gets the next web shooters?

Holland has even shared one name he would like to see take over the role. In an interview with Esquire, he suggested Owen Cooper could be an exciting choice.

“Owen Cooper would be awesome,” Holland said, praising the young actor’s talent and rising popularity.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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