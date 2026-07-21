The MCU has spent much of Phases 4 and 5 toying with the multiverse madness, with arguably little forward momentum and an ever-growing parade of cameos. Yes, seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return as their respective Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home was undeniably fun. But the novelty began to wear thin when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced cameo after cameo seemingly designed less to serve the story than to make audiences gasp, cheer and immediately start posting about it online.