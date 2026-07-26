Marvel unveils Doctor Doom's tragic backstory at Comic-Con: 'He used to be kind'

New Avengers: Doomsday footage reveals Victor Von Doom's tragic past and immense power
Dubai: Two words. That's all it took to break the internet in July 2024. Downey walked onto the Hall H stage wearing Doctor Doom's mask and green cloak, and said exactly four words: "New mask, same task." The crowd lost it. Marvel had just confirmed that the actor who spent a decade as Iron Man was coming back as one of the character's greatest villains.
Reactions split almost immediately. Some saw genius. Others, including a fair few critics, called it a strange choice, wondering why Marvel would risk muddying one of cinema's cleanest superhero exits by bringing the same face back as the bad guy.
With new trailer out in Comic-Con let's take a look at all the details that turned Robert Downy from Iron Man to Doctor Doom.
Here's what most people didn't know at the time. Downey had actually been in the mix for Doctor Doom once before, back in 2005, when Fox was casting its own Fantastic Four film. The role went to Julian McMahon instead. Director Jon Favreau remembered it clearly in a 2023 conversation with Kevin Feige: "I remember you had all met with him already for like Doctor Doom or something on another project. I think he had come through on maybe Fantastic Four, so everybody sort of knew who he was."
Feige never forgot it. According to the Russo brothers, the idea to bring Downey back specifically as Doom, not Stark, was entirely his. "That was Kevin," Joe Russo said.
Downey has since told the full story himself, on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. He and his wife Susan sat down with Feige expecting to talk about a Disney theme parks project. Feige had other plans. "It just keeps occurring to me, if you were to come back," he began. Susan cut in immediately: "Wait, wait. Come back as what?"
Feige brought up Victor Von Doom by name. Downey looked into the character properly for the first time. "Later on, he goes, 'Let's get Victor Von Doom right,'" Downey recalled. Feige was reportedly adamant the casting shouldn't feel like a step backward, telling Downey the goal was to keep beating expectations rather than simply repeat them.
Which brings us to this year. The footage shown exclusively inside Hall H went further than anything released publicly, and made one thing very clear: this isn't a mystery villain waiting to be explained later. He's already broken by the time the film starts.
Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm narrates the opening of the scene, and there's grief in her voice rather than fear. "Victor was always the smartest guy in the room," she says. "He used to be different." Everything he loved, she explains, was taken from him. Magneto and Reed Richards are both in the room too, and the footage doesn't bother explaining their shared history. It trusts the audience to feel it.
Doom opens with a line that plays more like a promise than a threat: "All of you have lived stolen lives." Reed grabs him, demands to know if he's responsible for the destruction around them. Then Thor arrives, Stormbreaker raised, swearing Doom will beg for hell before it's over. Doom lifts one finger. That's the whole fight. Thor throws everything into it and doesn't move him an inch, and Doom flicks him aside without so much as changing expression, delivering a line about hell answering to him now.
Then Sentinels start climbing out of the ground around him, dozens of them, the same mutant-hunting robots from the X-Men films, and Hall H reportedly erupted.
Marvel had originally built its next Avengers saga around Kang the Conqueror, before scrapping those plans and needing a villain big enough to anchor the finale instead. Doom fit. In the comics, he's one of the most enduring villains ever created, described as Stan Lee's own favourite, and widely credited as a direct inspiration for Star Wars' Darth Vader. He's a scientist and a sorcerer in equal measure, ruler of his own nation, and the Fantastic Four's defining enemy, which explains exactly why this year's Comic-Con footage leaned so heavily on his history with Reed Richards and Sue Storm rather than introducing him fresh.
Feige also reportedly weighed Downey's own trajectory into the decision, casting him only after his Oscar win for Oppenheimer, treating the role as a continuation of Downey's own comeback rather than a retread of Iron Man.
Avengers, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and the real Fox-era X-Men cast, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, Channing Tatum, all sharing a film with Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, Letitia Wright and Hayley Atwell. A costume display on the convention floor backed it up further, with new looks for Cyclops and Gambit sitting alongside a full-size Sentinel head.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to arrive on 18 December, with advance ticket sales already past $16.5 million before this darker Comic-Con footage had even leaked out to anyone outside the room.
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