Marvel unveils Doctor Doom's tragic backstory at Comic-Con: 'He used to be kind'

Here's what most people didn't know at the time. Downey had actually been in the mix for Doctor Doom once before, back in 2005, when Fox was casting its own Fantastic Four film. The role went to Julian McMahon instead. Director Jon Favreau remembered it clearly in a 2023 conversation with Kevin Feige: "I remember you had all met with him already for like Doctor Doom or something on another project. I think he had come through on maybe Fantastic Four, so everybody sort of knew who he was."