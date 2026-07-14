MEFCC 2026 promises one thing: expect the unexpected
Calling all pirates, superheroes, gamers, cosplayers and anyone who has ever secretly practised a dramatic anime pose in front of a mirror, Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) is making its grand return, and it’s bringing some serious star power with it.
The region’s biggest pop culture festival is set to take over ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from September 11 to 13, 2026, promising three days of celebrity encounters, comic book magic, anime adventures, gaming battles and enough collectibles to make even the most disciplined shopper say, “Just one more thing.”
And the first big name has officially boarded the MEFCC ship: Mackenyu, the actor who won hearts (and probably a few pirate crew applications) as Roronoa Zoro in Netflix’s live-action One Piece, is heading to Abu Dhabi.
Fans will get the chance to meet the sword-wielding star through exclusive photo opportunities, autograph sessions and live appearances, so yes, this is your opportunity to finally tell Zoro he is still hopelessly lost (politely, of course).
But Mackenyu is only the beginning. MEFCC has promised more celebrity reveals, creators and anime icons in the weeks ahead, with the 2026 edition shaping up to be its biggest adventure yet.
The Comic Creators Club is also assembling its own superhero squad, with award-winning artists Jim Cheung, Frederico Vicentini and Brett Beeding joining the lineup.
Known for bringing some of the biggest comic universes to life, the trio has worked on legendary stories and characters including The Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man, Wolverine and The Death of Superman — meaning fans can expect plenty of behind-the-scenes stories, artistic inspiration and possibly a few “how did you draw that?” moments.
Beyond the celebrity encounters, MEFCC is once again transforming ADNEC into a paradise for pop culture lovers.
The festival floor will feature more than 12 attractions, including the Festival Stage for live entertainment and competitions, the Otaku District celebrating anime, K-pop and Asian pop culture, and dedicated zones for gamers, including the Gaming Arena, Tabletop Zone and TCG Arena.
Visitors can browse quirky creations at Artist Alley, cheer on spectacular costumes at the famous MEFCC Cosplay Competition, join workshops and panels, hunt down rare collectibles, shop exclusive merchandise and dive into a weekend where fictional worlds suddenly feel very real.
So, if you’re a die-hard anime fan, a comic collector, a gaming enthusiast, a movie buff or simply someone looking for a fun Abu Dhabi weekend plan, MEFCC 2026 promises one thing: expect the unexpected — and maybe leave some extra space in your suitcase for souvenirs.
Tickets are now on sale from Dh160 on the MEFCC website.