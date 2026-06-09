Peddi row: Jagapathi Babu defends Janhvi Kapoor amid backlash, says 'It’s unfair to go after that girl'

The veteran actor stepped in amid backlash and said that artists shouldn't be singled out
As Peddi continues its strong box office run despite polarising online reactions, the conversation around Janhvi Kapoor’s character Achiyamma has only intensified. While social media debate shows no signs of slowing down, veteran actor Jagapathi Babu has now stepped in to defend his co-star, drawing a clear line between creative decisions and personal blame.
The veteran actor, who plays Appalasuri in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, said it is unfair to hold Janhvi Kapoor responsible for how her character eventually shaped up on screen. Emphasising how filmmaking works as a collaborative process driven by the director’s vision, he said actors often have limited control over final execution.
Speaking to Telugu360 Digital, he said, “As an artist, the only thing I would say is please don’t target the actor. It’s unfair to go after that girl. We don’t know what her personal views were or whether she agreed with every creative decision.”
He added that performers largely operate within the framework set by filmmakers. The 64-year-old further explained that acceptance of a role does not necessarily imply agreement with every narrative or visual choice.
“It’s not as if she pushed for it herself. She did what the director asked her to do. When an actor signs on and trusts a director’s vision, they follow that vision. We do what the director tells us. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. He (Buchi Babu) may have his own reasons. I support Janhvi in this matter,” he said.
Jagapathi Babu also urged audiences to shift focus back to the film rather than individuals involved.
“If you like or dislike the film, comment on the film. But don’t single out an artist, troll them, or cause them mental distress,” he added.
The portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character has received much backlash, where viewers called out the film for its depiction of romance, assaults and consent. While Janhvi herself has not addressed the criticism, she earlier liked a post that discussed the 'disrespect' shown to her during the film.
As discussions escalated, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology to audiences who were uncomfortable with the portrayal and confirmed that certain scenes would be modified or removed from the theatrical version. In his statement, Buchi Babu Sana emphasised that his approach to filmmaking has always been rooted in entertainment, emotional connection, and respect for audiences. He stated that cinema should 'entertain, inspire, and connect' and should never make viewers feel 'uncomfortable or disrespected.'
Addressing the criticism directly, the filmmaker acknowledged that feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi had been heard and taken seriously.
Speaking earlier to SCREEN, he explained that the characterisation was intentional, rooted in the protagonist’s background and environment. He added that he did turn a little 'radical' as Peddi comes from a remote place. However, he admitted the execution did not fully translate as intended.
“In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them.”
Despite the controversy and mixed reception, Peddi continues its strong theatrical momentum and is now approaching the Rs 300 crore global gross mark. On June 8, production house Vriddhi Cinemas confirmed the film had collected Rs 292.5 crore worldwide.
The film stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in key supporting parts.