The revised theatrical cut adds new scenes while the film races past Rs 4 billion
Dubai: Ram Charan's blockbuster sports drama Peddi is getting another theatrical update.
Just weeks after the makers removed scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor's character following audience criticism, a revised version of the film has begun screening in cinemas with nearly six minutes of additional footage.
The latest cut, which started rolling out in theatres on Thursday, includes approximately five minutes and 56 seconds of new material. Much of the added footage reportedly focuses on Janhvi Kapoor's character, while veteran actor Jagapathi Babu has also received an additional scene.
According to early audience reactions, the newly added sequences are designed to strengthen the emotional and romantic portions of the story rather than introduce major plot changes.
Among the additions is a Pelli Choopulu-inspired sequence, a traditional matchmaking meeting commonly seen in Telugu households. Viewers who have watched the revised version say the scene brings lighter, comedic moments to the first half before contributing to the film's emotional arc later on.
Another new sequence reportedly takes place in a marketplace before the song Chikiri, adding more context to the relationship between the lead characters and giving their romance additional screen time.
The updated new version also expands interactions involving Janhvi Kapoor's character and the politician played by Rao Ramesh.
Several critics had previously noted that Rao Ramesh's role felt underdeveloped despite its importance to the story. The newly inserted scenes are said to provide greater clarity around his character's motivations and strengthen certain narrative threads in the latter half of the film.
Rather than altering the storyline, the changes appear intended to improve character development and smooth transitions between key emotional moments.
The fresh additions arrive shortly after the film underwent another round of modifications.
Director Buchi Babu Sana had earlier apologised following criticism surrounding scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma. Many viewers argued that the sequences unnecessarily objectified the character, prompting the makers to remove them from the theatrical version.
The latest update appears to be an effort to rebalance the character's role while addressing some of the narrative concerns raised by audiences and reviewers.
The revised cut comes as Peddi continues its impressive run at the box office.
The Ram Charan starrer has now crossed Rs 4 billion in worldwide gross collections within two weeks of release, making it one of the biggest Indian films of the year so far.
The production team recently celebrated the achievement on social media, describing the film as the highest-grossing South Indian release of 2026 to date.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Divyenndu.