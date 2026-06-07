Director Buchi Babu Sana responded to the backlash with a public apology on X. "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character," he wrote. "If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise." He also confirmed that changes would be made to the relevant portions of the film.