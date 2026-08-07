Tributes pour in for BAFTA-recognised artist after fatal North Yorkshire crash
British hair and makeup artist Ava Gillies, who worked on major productions including Barbie, The Crown, Bridgerton, Wonder Woman 1984 and Belfast, has died following a road accident in North Yorkshire. She was 26.
North Yorkshire Police said Gillies died on July 29 after the Volkswagen Polo she was driving collided with a black Audi A4 on a country road in Wrelton at around 1.30am on July 26.
Gillies’ family remembered her as a talented and determined creative who achieved significant success early in her career.
“Ava, we will always, always miss you, your wit, your charm, your beauty, your feisty confidence, your many talents and your excellence in your field: hair & makeup for film and TV,” the family said in a statement released through police.
They said Gillies had filled her life with education, travel and professional achievements before turning 27.
“In almost 27 years with us, you packed in so much, study, travel, and work. It was a privilege to have raised you and loved you,” they added.
The family also expressed gratitude for messages from colleagues in the film industry, saying they took comfort from the love and respect shown for her work.
According to the New York Post, Gillies built a career in film and television makeup over more than five years, working across feature films, television dramas, commercials and short films.
Her credits included Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie, Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning Belfast, and Wonder Woman 1984.
She also worked on popular television productions including Netflix’s Bridgerton, The Crown and The Acolyte.
Tributes poured in from colleagues and members of the entertainment industry, who described Gillies as a talented professional whose career was rapidly gaining recognition.
In 2023, she was selected for BAFTA Connect, a three-year programme supporting emerging talent in the UK screen industry through mentoring, networking and career development opportunities.
Her family highlighted the achievement as part of Gillies’ growing contribution to film and television behind the scenes.