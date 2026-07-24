How Olga Trifonova’s all-female orchestra is redefining luxury events in UAE

An entertainment company that brings classical music into the heart of modern celebrations
Olga Trifonova still remembers the little girl in Belarus who picked up a violin for the first time at the age of six. She could never have imagined that decades later she would be leading an international entertainment company in Dubai, producing performances for royal weddings, cultural exchanges and some of the region’s most prestigious events. Looking back now, Trifonova sees a journey shaped by chance a unwavering commitment to a craft she has never stopped believing in.
“To that little girl in Belarus, this reality would have been entirely unimaginable,” she says. “Having been blessed with wonderful, highly skilled and legendary teachers throughout my life, I now deeply understand the path. I realise that my absolute dedication to music carried immense potential from the very beginning.”
Born and educated in Belarus, Trifonova followed the traditional route of classical music training before taking her career beyond Eastern Europe. Performing in different countries eventually brought her to the UAE, where the sheer diversity of audiences transformed the way she thought about music, performance and entertainment itself.
That experience led her to establish Artist Related Group more than a decade ago. The company has spent the past 10 years creating bespoke entertainment experiences, while its orchestra has performed together for the last eight. Today, the business brings together musicians and performers from across the world to design productions for luxury weddings, corporate events, festivals and international ceremonies.
The UAE has also become the place where some of her boldest creative ideas have taken shape. “The UAE offers an extraordinary landscape of opportunities because the sheer variety of grand events and elite occasions constantly pushes us to completely new and exhilarating heights,” she says.
One commission remains particularly memorable. A request to perform at royal weddings inspired the creation of the company’s signature all-female orchestra, a project that has since become one of its defining productions. Another highlight came through a collaboration celebrating cultural exchange between Japan and the UAE, where her team produced a cinematic performance at Dubai’s Etihad Museum featuring musicians from Artist Related Group. “It was a magnificent fusion of history and modern artistry,” she says.
For Trifonova, classical music has never belonged exclusively inside concert halls. She believes its emotional power can elevate almost any occasion, provided it respects the audience and the culture it serves.
“Our clients are visionaries who always demand high-class, elegant and sophisticated experiences,” she says. “Classical music possesses a unique, unmatched power to bring a sense of elite standards and prestige to any venue.”
That philosophy has encouraged constant experimentation. Artist Related Group developed a Khaleeji-inspired classical repertoire for local weddings, giving traditional celebrations a distinctly orchestral dimension. Corporate galas and festivals have inspired different ideas altogether, blending classical instruments with contemporary chart music and electronic sounds. Those experiments eventually evolved into Felicity Orchestra, one of the company’s most distinctive productions featuring live musicians performing alongside a DJ.
The multicultural environment of the UAE continues to influence every new project. Working with artists from different countries has expanded Trifonova’s creative thinking far beyond the conventions of classical performance. “Having daily access to such a vast, elite pool of international talent, each bringing unique global skills, cultural heritage and mastery, completely expands the boundaries of how I conceptualise modern performance,” she says.
While audiences often focus on the spectacle of a finished show, Trifonova believes memorable performances begin much earlier, with genuine enthusiasm for the creative process. “The ultimate secret is simple: you must deeply love, believe in and burn for what you do,” she says. “The very moment I receive a new brief from a client, I am instantly set ablaze with the creative vision to extract the absolute best out of that performance.”
Success, she believes, depends on every person involved sharing the same sense of purpose. “True success works both ways. It requires the absolute satisfaction of the audience and the client, combined with the genuine joy of the performing artists. When those energies align on stage, it creates a state of absolute happiness and an unforgettable legacy.”
Having shared stages with internationally renowned performers, Trifonova knows firsthand how much can be learned from artistic collaboration. Among her favourite memories is performing alongside Alicia Keys during Expo 2020 Dubai in December 2021, an experience she describes as unforgettable.
“The atmosphere was nothing short of electric,” she says. “I am profoundly grateful to the UAE for granting us such magnificent stages.”
Asked which artist she would most like to collaborate with, Trifonova refuses to choose just one. “Music is a boundless, international language designed to unite us all and keep the divine light alive in our souls,” she says.